The best fashion nights out in Houston this fall, from Oscar de la Renta to Marie Oliver





Everything is bigger in Texas, even the trunk shows. When fashion designers go to town, they usually prepare invitations to a dinner party or cocktails at a private club, in addition to dresses, holiday outfits and seasonal pieces.

This fall, intimate shopping parties were among the most coveted RSVPs. Here are the brands that have made a stopover in Houston, made their guests and the chic shindig details.

Mary Olivier Sarah Doggett Evenson founded Marie Oliver with a collection of easy-to-wear party dresses and pieces in mind. Her designs are feminine, not difficult; Plus, the value for money, Evenson’s flattering silhouettes, quality materials and attention to detail will amaze you. In September, the North Carolina-based brand took over Adair Downtown for one night only. A who’s who of well-dressed young women wore their creations for the no-frills fiesta of queso, fajitas and margaritas. A mariachi band, piata and tequila shots served up plenty of content on the ‘gram. Shop Marie Oliver styles at Tootsies. ARCHIVES:The best of Houston’s Oscar de la Renta madness Oscar de la Renta Oscar de la Renta likes to host old-fashioned trunk shows. Recently, exclusive, invitation-only affairs were hosted in the Oak Room, the private club of the Post Oak Hotel in Tilman Fertitta. Tootsies’ Fady Armanious and designer shoppers welcomed a small group of shoppers to pre-order Oscar de la Renta’s Spring/Summer 2023 dresses, cocktail dresses and vacation looks, fresh from the Fashion Week runway in New York. ANATOMY OF A DINNER: 12 Steps to Entertaining This Holiday Season Molly Moorekamp Four years ago, womenswear designer Molly Moorkamp launched her collection in Houston after stints at Oscar de la Renta and Ralph Lauren. She returned to the town where it all began in October with an intimate dinner at Turner’s and a two-day show at Biscuit. The Polo Bar-inspired foodie destination provided the perfect setting for Texas-influenced comfort food, including pigs in a blanket before heading to the Montrose home goods store to stock up on summer dresses. feathered hostess and one of the designer’s bestsellers: chunky knit sweaters. BAYOU CITY CHIC: Jason Wus’ creations are an ode to the female form Jason Wu Guests at the seventh annual Go Red for Women fashion show got a high fashion fix, thanks to a personal appearance from Jason Wu. Former first lady Michelle Obama wore the designer on the cover of American Vogue. Attendees of the American Heart Association event saw Wu’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection floating on an outdoor runway outside Elizabeth Anthony. EXCLUSIVE: The first lady wore Markarian on Inauguration Day. Inside the brand’s whirlwind trip to Houston. Markarian Markarian’s Alexandra O’Neill also dressed a first lady, Dr. Jill Biden, on Inauguration Day. “She wanted to be glamorous that day, which I loved,” O’Neill told the Chronicle. In late October, Anne Carl hosted a cocktail party for Saks Club customers to pre-order Markarian’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection ahead of an in-store trunk display at the Galleria department store.

