Taylor Swift wears a velvet and lace Reformation dress





Some people As Taylor Swift; they know the words of Very good and I prefer the old Taylor. But then there’s me: desperately devoted to being a Swiftie for life. Just call my eight-year-old self for proof. During my Taylor journey, I’ve grown to love a lot of things about Miss Swift, like her poignant lyrics and endless passion for cats, but one attribute stands out above the rest: her sense of fashion.

Swift is known for rocking a look that fits right in with her music catalog (think: distressed sweatshirts for Reputation and paperboy hats for Folklore). With his release from Midnights, Swift released sky-colored pieces like a lavender coat and a deep blue mini dress. More recently, the pop singer posed in a black velvet dress for a candid Instagram photo with Phoebe Bridgers, which will accompany Swifts The Eras Tour. And like In the styleresident Swiftie, you know I found the exact Dress up, the pop icon was sporty and I’m obsessed too.

Instagram @PheobeBridgers



According to a brand representative, the black velvet dress comes from the Reformation. The fall slip features a bodycon silhouette, complemented by lace detailing on the bodice and neckline. You might not have noticed, as Swift’s back is turned away from the camera, but the back of the dress also features a center cutout, followed by a row of buttons.

As soon as I saw this dress, I couldn’t wait to grab one and do like the songwriter and wear this sensual piece for a night out (or even make it sweet for a day out on the town). While the $328 price tag is a bit more than I would typically spend on a dress, it’s a lot more budget-friendly than some of Swifts’ other pieces, so I was all for it.

Reformation



Buy now: $328; reformation.com

I couldn’t wait to style this vintage outfit. I paired it with high boots and a slightly oversized leather jacket on a cooler night to turn the dress into a comfortable fit for a date. I’m also planning on layering the velvet dress over a long-sleeved turtleneck and throwing on some pointed-toe suede flats, like this pair of Sam Edelman.

However, I must warn you: once Swift wears something, it almost always sells out, and this dress is no different. The original black color is already out of stock in some sizes and the restock date is yet to be determined. Shoppers can always lock in the blood orange option, and in my opinion, it’s the perfect choice for fall. But I’d act fast, or you might end up with no good (and, yes, that was totally a Midnights reference).



Shop more In the style Editor Approved Mode:



