Dearborn clothing company launches first full line of modest and sustainable fashion





What is happening: What started as a line of face masks and hijab-friendly personal protective equipment at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has now morphed into a full-fledged apparel company. Nawal Alsaeed launched the first full collection for Studious Monday, her Dearborn-based fashion label, late last month. What started as a line of face masks and hijab-friendly personal protective equipment at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic has now morphed into a full-fledged apparel company. Nawal Alsaeed launched the first full collection for Studious Monday, her Dearborn-based fashion label, late last month. Our goal is to create clothes that de-stigmatize modesty; fashion-forward, functional and versatile clothing,” says Nawal Alsaeed, CEO and Creative Director of Studious Monday. (Photo courtesy of Traci Lovasz)What it is: Studious Monday features Alsaeed’s take on “clothing of modesty,” eschewing the flashy and revealing a more modest but no less fashionable clothing line that Alsaeed, a proud Muslim, says will appeal to people of all faiths. and origins, while offering Muslim women a more fashionable alternative to what is available. Studious Monday clothing is handcrafted using ethically and sustainably sourced materials. Total transparency: Alsaeed has created a page on the Studious Monday website that explains its process, detailing where (and how) its clothes are made. Click on HERE to follow this journey. Autumn Fashion: Studious Monday’s first full fashion line features the “Modest Mod” theme, which draws inspiration from the British mod scene of the 1960s and 70s. Think jackets, skirts and trousers made from corduroy, recycled polyester and wool, and bold silhouettes in seasonal colors like autumnal orange and gungreen. The collection is available on the Monday studious website and offers free shipping worldwide. What they say : “As a Muslim woman, Studious Monday is my love letter to my faith and my passion for fashion and design,” says Alsaeed, CEO and Creative Director of Studious Monday. “Our goal is to create clothes that de-stigmatize modesty; avant-garde, functional and versatile clothing. Gone are the days of dull and obnoxious modest outfits, because we believe our wardrobes should be fashionable, practical and ethical at the same time. I am confident that our philosophy will resonate with people of all creeds, colors and shapes. Studious Monday is based in Dearborn and available online. Do you have development news to share? Email MJ Galbraith here or tweet him @mikegalbraith.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.secondwavemedia.com/metromode/devnews/Studious-Monday-22.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos