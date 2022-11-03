Fashion
Fashion designer Kenneth Barlis celebrates his 10th year in the business with a bang
LOS ANGELES — I first met Kenneth Barlis when he had just graduated from the Fashion Institute of Design Management (FIDM) in San Diego.
He designed an elegant black dress for America’s favorite dermatologist Dr Tess Mauricio when she opened a clinic in Glendale and when I found out who the designer was I was amazed he was is a young FIDM graduate.
Ten years later, Kenneth’s designs have now been worn by Hollywood celebrities, he’s done fashion shows in Europe and the United States, he joined Bravo’s Project Runway Season 19 show as one featured fashion designers, and now he recently celebrated his 10th anniversary in the fashion business.
This 32-year-old San Diego-based creative genius was born and raised in Zamboanga. He found his niche in fashion at a turning point in his life at the age of 17. He started his own atelier, Kenneth Barlis, 10 years ago with a clean, modern, bold and sophisticated fashion voice. Most notably, he has a long list of celebrity clients including Carrie Underwood, Khelani, Offset and more.
In 2018, he launched his KB School of Fashion, where he started training models for pageants and catwalks. From Los Angeles to New York, from Paris to the Philippines, he taught hundreds of young men and women that through hard work and persistence, anything is possible.
For the past year, Kenneth has been busy creating KB masks to donate to local San Diego hospitals and raising money for those affected by the pandemic. Ultimately, Kenneth’s artistry reflects the story of a thousand Filipinos who dared to dream. He aims to make fashion accessible not just for the who’s who, but also for everyone.
Kenneth’s clothing line is a collection known for showcasing body positivity as well as gender inclusion. Fabrics are handpicked and customized to ensure the highest quality and durability of each product.
Founded in 2012, the Kenneth brand is driven by artistic, imaginative and modern design. It’s been worn by musicians, influencers and A-List celebrities on the red carpet, magazine covers, concerts and music videos.
In 2015, Kenneth expanded and launched its men’s line. She has a vision to create a lifestyle that goes beyond traditional menswear. His men’s collection has been seen in Paper Magazine, Marie Claire, Harper’s Bazaar, Vogue, Billboard Magazine, Esquire, Cosmopolitan, among others.
In 2019, Kenneth launches his first bridal collection. He has the idea of bringing the modern fairy tale to life. Kenneth’s wedding dresses are seductive, delicate and luxurious.
Her collection is now available in Melrose Ave Los Angeles and San Diego California.
We were able to interview Kenneth via email between his busy schedule.
Congratulations on your 10th anniversary in the industry. What do you consider to be your greatest accomplishment in your 10 years in the industry?
I would say my biggest accomplishment is having a full house and sold out collection for my 10th anniversary show.
How many pieces were there in your anniversary collection and how long did it take you? How would you describe your collection?
My spring/summer collection is very inspired by traditional Filipina. This collection has a total of around 100 designs and it took me around six to eight weeks to create them all.
What made you decide to include two other fashion designers – Cora Castillo and Katie Kortman – in the show? Can you tell us more about them and how your friendship developed as Bravo’s Project Runway Season 19 contestants? How would you describe each designer’s style?
These two designers also hold a big place in my heart because while participating in Project Runway I was in a very vulnerable place and they were always there for me, so I wanted to share that experience with them. My experience during Project Runway became more fun and memorable thanks to the friendship I made with them. This is my way of expressing my gratitude to them for all their help during Project Runway. Coral’s style is very dark and edgy while Katie’s style is quite the opposite. It’s full of life and color.
Putting on a show like this is a big production. How long have you been preparing for such a show? Can you also mention your special artists and hosts?
Due to my busy schedule, it took me about two months to prepare for the show. The reason the location was the Pavillon du Port is not only because it’s a big and beautiful space, but also because it’s where I held my very first fashion show of my career. . In total, we had about 50 crew members to help run the show. Our hosts for the event were our local FOX5 news anchors Maria Dunn and Phil Bauer. For our entertainment, we had Enzo Morals, Katriz Trinidad, Marvin Calderon and drag queen superstar Paris Quion.
Where do you draw your inspiration for your creations?
I draw inspiration from many different places depending on the seasons and trends but most of the time I find interesting silhouettes in my travels, movies, museums, Broadway shows, as well as music videos.
I saw some of your modern take on traditional Filipino terno and the use of beads on your costumes. Can you please explain more about these designs?
Throughout my career, it is very rare that I use the Filipiniana/Terno inspiration. But since the theme of my 10 year show was to give back, I wanted to pay homage to my Filipino community by using Filipiniana as the base design. The Philippines is also known for its incredible pearls. So using that as part of the details really brings my Filipino culture to the Hollywood scene.
Your mother is always on your shows, whether it’s in Los Angeles or San Diego. Can you talk about her support over all these years and what was the most important lesson or piece of advice she gave you?
My mother has always been there for me in my difficult times, encouraging me to keep fighting for my dreams. She always told me that if I keep working hard to achieve my goals, nothing can stop me from achieving them.
How do you relax?
I relax by going to my cycling lessons, watching movies/shows on Netflix and spending time with my loved ones. But what excites me the most is my next trip because I’m going all over Europe for a month.
What is your next project after this one?
I have already designed my creations for my Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection which will be released early next year.
What are your other dreams?
My other dream is to be the face of one of the biggest fashion houses in the world so that I can inspire the next generation of artists to pursue their dreams because nothing is impossible.
—MGP, GMA News
