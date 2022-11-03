A fragrance inspired by friendship and adventure

Coach Open Road is the House’s latest fragrance for men, inspired by the friendship, adventure and optimism of a road trip along the American West Coast.

Inspired by the spirit of New York, Coach’s hometown, the fashion house has always championed the courage to live authentically through its seasonless fashion, built to last – so you can be yourself. Beyond clothes and accessories, the vision also prevails in its fragrances, notably the latest male olfactory portrait titled Coach Open Road.

Revolving around the notion of authenticity and spontaneity, the campaign – created in collaboration with creator and longtime collaborator Fabien Baron – celebrates true friendship. “It tells the story of adventure-seeking friends as they take a road trip along the scenic American West Coast,” mentioned in a press release. A cinematic snapshot of friendship, the campaign reminds us that the real beauty of travel is not the destination but the experiences along the way – metaphorically and literally.

It is this spontaneous energy and optimism that inspired perfumer Jean-Christophe Hérault.

To replicate the wind of adventure, Hérault opens the dynamic opus with crisp, refreshing top notes of juicy red apple and sparkling lemon Primofiore, accentuated by an energizing dose of spicy Sichuan pepper. From the first draft, it imbues the room with an evocative air. Before the invigorating scent wears off, a vibrant blend of lavender and clary sage quickly follows – transporting us to places far from our familiar cityscapes. Finally, the fragrance dries up on a contemporary duo of patchouli, vetiver and the woody sweetness of cedar, a tribute to the landscapes we will cross to reach our destination.

Arriving in a clear glass finished with a bronze cap inspired by the house’s iconic lock hardware, the wording mirrors the visuals; the fragrance itself has a grey-blue hue reminiscent of the coastal horizon. Available at Takashimaya For $132 (100ml), $102 (60ml) and $69 (40ml), Open Road perfectly encapsulates the feeling of camaraderie, rekindling your thirst for kinship and adventure with every spritz.

(Visuals: Coach Open Road)