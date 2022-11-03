Fashion
A fragrance inspired by friendship and adventure
Coach Open Road is the House’s latest fragrance for men, inspired by the friendship, adventure and optimism of a road trip along the American West Coast.
Inspired by the spirit of New York, Coach’s hometown, the fashion house has always championed the courage to live authentically through its seasonless fashion, built to last – so you can be yourself. Beyond clothes and accessories, the vision also prevails in its fragrances, notably the latest male olfactory portrait titled Coach Open Road.
Revolving around the notion of authenticity and spontaneity, the campaign – created in collaboration with creator and longtime collaborator Fabien Baron – celebrates true friendship. “It tells the story of adventure-seeking friends as they take a road trip along the scenic American West Coast,” mentioned in a press release. A cinematic snapshot of friendship, the campaign reminds us that the real beauty of travel is not the destination but the experiences along the way – metaphorically and literally.
It is this spontaneous energy and optimism that inspired perfumer Jean-Christophe Hérault.
To replicate the wind of adventure, Hérault opens the dynamic opus with crisp, refreshing top notes of juicy red apple and sparkling lemon Primofiore, accentuated by an energizing dose of spicy Sichuan pepper. From the first draft, it imbues the room with an evocative air. Before the invigorating scent wears off, a vibrant blend of lavender and clary sage quickly follows – transporting us to places far from our familiar cityscapes. Finally, the fragrance dries up on a contemporary duo of patchouli, vetiver and the woody sweetness of cedar, a tribute to the landscapes we will cross to reach our destination.
Arriving in a clear glass finished with a bronze cap inspired by the house’s iconic lock hardware, the wording mirrors the visuals; the fragrance itself has a grey-blue hue reminiscent of the coastal horizon. Available at Takashimaya For $132 (100ml), $102 (60ml) and $69 (40ml), Open Road perfectly encapsulates the feeling of camaraderie, rekindling your thirst for kinship and adventure with every spritz.
(Visuals: Coach Open Road)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.augustman.com/sg/style/grooming/coach-open-road-is-inspired-by-friendship-adventure-and-optimism/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- A fragrance inspired by friendship and adventure
- Earthquake reporting on the Arizona and New Mexico border
- Why Donald Trump continues to fight to keep his tax returns hidden
- President Jokowi receives the ADFP Peace Prize
- Field hockey: Skowhegan rallies late to win Class A North title in overtime thriller
- Kim Kardashian is “a shapeshifter” after wearing a Marilyn Monroe dress
- Imran Khan injured in the leg in an assassination attempt in Pakistan
- Saltzman takes command as new head of US Space Force
- Freshman Maya Urata Already Serving Penn Women’s Tennis Wins
- Xi Jinping affirms China’s commitment to investing in Pakistan despite global slowdown
- Prime Minister Modi hands over 3,024 newly built flats to beneficiaries in Delhi
- Does Kim Kardashian deserve credit for the current slimming clothing craze?