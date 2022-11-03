PepsiCos Soulboost teams up with fashion brand Dannijo





In the 80s and 90s, mood rings were all the rage. They were more than just a popular accessory that changed color with your mood, they were a fashion statement that expressed emotion. Soulboost, the sparkling water-based beverage offering positive wellness for mind and body, is teaming up with DANNIJO, the cult jewelry and colorful clothing brand, to bring back this nostalgic trend and give consumers a another reason to dress in the mood. Introducing the Limited Edition Soulboost x DANNIJO Mood Ring, a color-changing ring that reads your mood via thermogenic crystals. Using some of Soulboost’s trademark core colors, the Mood Ring will let you know when you’re feeling relaxed, active, happy, romantic, unsettled, and even stressed by changing color based on how often you’re feeling. For every mood ring purchased, 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Project Healthy Minds, a non-profit organization dedicated to solving one of the defining issues of our generation: the growing mental health crisis. At Soulboost, it was all about good vibes and getting a daily dose of positive energy with our functional sparkling water drinks, whether you need a lift or relief, says Laura Gardner, Senior Director of Marketing at Soulboost. We were thrilled to partner with DANNIJO to create a mood ring that gives consumers another fun way to check their mood. “We were thrilled to partner with Soulboost on a 90s inspired mood ring because the 90s have always been our favorite decade for fashion and also, more importantly, because mental health awareness is something our mom is a mental health counselor and we are now moms living in the age of social media, so the project is really meaningful to us, say DANNIJO co-founders Jodie Snyder Morel and Danielle Snyder . Driven by balance, Soulboost is crafted with your best in mind, harnessing powerful ingredients to give you a boost. Soulboost is available in Lift when you want to go from blah to boss and Ease when your roll could use some slowing. So drink a Soulboost, put on your Mood Ring and spread the good vibes. Starting today, the Soulboost x DANNIJO Mood Ring is available for purchase at DANNIJO.com for $98. For more information:

