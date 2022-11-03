Inside Kim Kardashian’s War to Wear the Marilyn Monroe Dress to the Met Gala

Do you remember how you felt in December 2012, when everyone was pretty sure the world wasn’t going to end like the Mayan calendar predicted, but we couldn’t be 100 sure %? That’s kinda how it feels watching Kim Kardashians Marilyn Monroe Met Gala Moment prep on this week’s episode of The Kardashians.

There’s a strange tension in the air as the sisters begin to prepare their looks for fashion’s biggest night, and Kim has an idea in her mind that she just can’t seem to let go of. She wants the Marilyn Monroe Happy Birthday dress, and nothing stops her from getting it, going so far as to tell the cameras, I won’t take no for an answer. Kim seems to have an incredibly superficial idea of ​​what Monroes’ life was really like, outside of her status as an iconic sex symbol (we guessed Kim hadn’t seen Blond either), which made for some really comedic scenes where she tries to explain Monroe’s career.

In the episode, Kim’s trip to the Met Gala is about as long as Monroe’s actual outfit when Kim tried it on. Meanwhile, Khlos turning down thousands of dollars in gifts from Tristan Thompson for their daughters’ birthday party; Kourtney and Travis merged their flesh to become a human double (just kidding, but sort of); and Kris Jenner walks around looking like she just got off a $15 Frontier Airlines flight to Florida. So, just your typical week at the Kardashian Kompound!

Kyndall: Before we dig into the Marilyn Monroe of it all, we start this episode off with True’s 4th birthday party, which Khlo clearly timed on a day when Tristan would have a basketball game. There’s no way it’s a coincidence, is there?

Colman: Definitely not, especially considering Kris told Khlo that Tristan told her he took care of all the expenses for the party. Offhand estimate, it’s over $200,000. (Those expensive cakes that get thrown away cost at least $10,000.) Khlo, of course, says it’s a nice gesture, but she won’t let that happen. You should, Kris replies. Personally, I think it’s a good idea for Khlo not to accept a huge change from her womanizing boyfriend lest he be used as leverage. I was surprised that Kris, Miss Manager, didn’t see it the same way.

Kyndall: These women are obsessed with making the shitty men in their lives feel loved and welcomed for the happiness of their children. So I wasn’t surprised that Kris wanted to document Tristan. apparent like a good father and partner for once. However, everyone knows that paying for things when you can’t physically or emotionally show up is classic deadbeat behavior. I was proud of Khlo for not falling for it. Taking money as some kind of consolation for all the humiliation he caused her would be even more embarrassing. And True doesn’t care who pays for what.

Coleman: Luckily, she knows now. Kim, however, didn’t know the dress code at the party (pastels) and showed up in the ugly Balenciaga motocross uniform, which Kris also later wore while Kylie tried out her look for the Met Gala. It’s always amazing how relevant this family’s outfit choices will be in one scene, and in the next, Kris will look like someone’s belligerently drunk uncle hanging around the barbecue after too much. large number of Dos Equis before someone puts it down for a nap. I was surprised until we settled in with Kim to begin the endless Marilyn dress saga.

Kyndall: This behind-the-scenes look at Kim’s trip to the Met was as tasteless and mundane as I had hoped. Luckily, I’m not a Monroe obsessive, otherwise I think I’d have a heart attack watching Kim discuss her affinity for Marilyn in the most reductive terms. At several points in the episode, I was curious if Kim had any idea what Marilyn’s occupation was outside of being a pretty, curvy woman. I think my favorite insight of her was, when [Marilyn] sang Happy Birthday to JFK, she was likewoofAmerica.

Colman: Kyndall, I. Was. Yelling. Kim’s idea of ​​Marilyn’s career and legacy is, and I quote, I love that she did things her way. She transformed to be this complete icon, and now everyone on the planet knows who she is. great respect. I wanted to pay homage to Kim so badly, but I’d bet Ramona Singer knows more about Marilyn Monroe than she does. My three year old niece does.

Kyndall: This is where producer Danielle should have stepped up and tested Kim’s knowledge of Marilyn. The producers could have scanned Marilyns Wikipedia page and repeated a few answers for Kim to even seem mildly interested in this woman as a multi-dimensional human being. Instead, publishers are playing the same stock footage of Marilyn approaching the podium to sing Happy Birthday to JFK maybe 50 times.

Overall, I was more mystified by Kim thinking she could fit into this garment given her cartoonish proportions. I’ve always been confused about Kim’s size and whether her posterior is actually big or just looks big on her because she’s only a dollar and a few changes. We learn from Khlo that she has to adapt her underwear, which is something. But Kim also says she can magically fit into things like a shapeshifter. Someone explain this living, breathing optical illusion to me!

Colman: A shapeshifter is a very fun and mystical way of saying that your body has been surgically perfected and you can pay personal trainers to do the rest. Kim’s figure is like those pictures where you look once and see a vase, then you look harder and see two people kissing. It is constantly changing with the naked eye.

Kim slipped right into Ripleys fake dress, no problem. But of course she would never get the real dress without accident body modification. It was absurd of her to think she would. And besides that, she keeps saying that this dress is a story, a whole atmosphere. It’s notat all! It’s a waterfall. I would like her to admit to being a queen of stunts.

Kyndall: I didn’t feel any vibe from this dress up game. The dress is gorgeous, but Marilyn’s sexiness is what really made this look. Yes, Kim is a sexy person, because she dresses scantily once in a while. But she lacks the ease and spontaneity of a proper sex symbol. There’s nothing tempting or provocative about the antiseptic beige fashion queen walking around in yet another nude dress. We also know that Kanye West also made Kim the Marilyn Monroe of the 21st century, so this all seems very calculated.

Colman: So true. What is fascinating this dress when Kim is wearing nude tracksuits 98% of the time? Kim is not a person with ideas, that is to say in the plural, because she has only one idea and drives with it, without creative input because she surrounds herself with Yes people. It’s also baffling how Kim can show up to a power luncheon with her sisters to discuss the Blac Chyna case looking totally stylish in a flame print dress and Balenciaga furry sunglasses and then showing up. to fashion’s biggest event resembling the human distillation of narcolepsy.

Kyndall: Oh my God. I was so happy when Kim arrived looking like a villain The Incredibles. Where was that ingenuity at the Met?? But yes, the sisters have another conversation about the Blac Chynas trial where they once again seem deeply carefree. Khlo tries to add stakes to this story by reminding her sisters that their fate is in the hands of a group of strangers who might hate their guts. Safe to say this is probably their 50th public trial, so I get Kim and Kourtney’s nonchalance. Kourtney isn’t being sued either, which she reminds us of by telling her sisters to be at a fitting while they fight for their lives in court. LOL.

Colman: I can’t think of greater self-ownership than laughing in your sisters face and then flying off to Milan to try a bunch of Dolce & Gabbana. I know I said it until I was sick, but do Kourtney and Travis have to wear matching red leopard pajamas in the jet? They’re in twisted 1950s, don’t worry darling reality.

When they arrive in Milan at the Dolce workshop, Travis and Kourtney, the only entity that they are, keep talking about their nervousness. And I was like, for what? A tryout? You give some controversial designers a bit more clout, I think you’ll be fine. And then they keep ordering Italian coffee as if the caffeine combined with their much-talked-about nerves isn’t going to clog those old Italian pipes. Guys, be reasonable! But I guess asking for sensitivity from these sisters isn’t worth losing my breath.

Sibling superlatives

strongest sister: Our weekly Highest Appreciation Award goes to a certain Khlo Kardashian this week. His refusal of Tristan Thompsons handout for his daughter’s birthday party was a very cool decision. And not only did she turn it down, but she kept a totally cool head after Kris gushed the Thompsons offer on camera. Just a simple smile is very nice, but I won’t let him do that. Her brain scan was right: she is resilient!

Most negative moment for the body: Unsurprisingly, the focus isn’t on Kim’s weight loss journey to fit into the Marilyn dress, given the attention she garnered for revealing she lost 13 pounds. on the red carpet. However, we see her telling an assistant that she is going to lose 10 pounds and a brief workout montage that seemed very Beyonces Back home, but sadder. Health and fitness journeys can be inspiring when done correctly. But that has nothing to do with health. He’s someone who mindlessly treats his body like a Play-Doh ball.

Funniest childhood story: We finally learn Khlo’s origins as the self-proclaimed funny Kardashian when Kris shares a story about when she identified as a dog when she was 4 years old. Kris tells us she was barking at everyone and licking strangers’ legs while an editor zoomed in. in Khlos’ childhood photos. There’s no funny or goofy music in the background, just silence making this whole segment feel like it belongs in a serial killer doc. But good to know that Khlos’ comedic sensibilities are organic!

Most Buckwild Photoshop Failures: In what has been one of the most shocking admissions in the shows’ 235 seasons, Kim confessed that she photographed the face of Khlos’ daughter Trues on the body of Kylies’ daughter Stormis. , in photos from Disneyland. Apparently Kylie didn’t want pictures of Stormi in public. just kim had to do that because there were poppin roses in one of the pictures, and Kim necessary a photo with the color pink on her grid to fit her own self-imposed color story. Therefore, we choose to accept that we were right that Khlo and Kris photographed their Childrens Place holiday campaign.