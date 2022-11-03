Fashion
Todd Snyder will open three stores this month and expand to the West Coast for the first time – WWD
NEW YORK — Todd Snyder goes national.
During a presentation of his spring-summer collection for men, the designer revealed that he plans to open three stores this month, including his first outside the New York area, followed by another handful. next spring.
Snyder operates six units: the original in Madison Park, as well as Rockefeller Center and TriBeCa (the liquor store) in Manhattan; Williamsburg in Brooklyn and East Hampton, New York, and Greenwich, Connecticut.
On Friday, it will open its first West Coast store in San Francisco, a 2,300 square foot store in the city’s Hayes Valley neighborhood. This will be followed next week by a 2,800 square foot store at the Convenience Store in Boston Seaport. On November 18, the designer will open a permanent store in Los Angeles, a 3,300 square foot flagship that will be located in The Grove.
Snyder said New York accounts for 40% of the brand’s business, but Los Angeles is the company’s second-largest market, accounting for 20% of overall sales. He opened a pop-up in LA about a month ago, and “the customer welcomed us. It was a real eye-opener and showed us what we needed to do.
All new units will offer the breadth of Todd Snyder’s men’s collection as well as an assortment of third-party brands and exclusive collaborations such as those with Champion and DS & Durga as well as King’s Assouline books, mules and bags. Kennedy Rugs and a shoe store with brands such as New Balance, Converse and Alden. Snyder will also use the stores to highlight his longstanding partnership with New York eyewear brand Moscot.
The LA and San Francisco stores will carry vintage watches and jewelry from Foundwell and the LA store will feature an Aesop in-store boutique showcasing the company’s toiletries and fragrance products as well as an installation by Mr. Goodboy Records of a vinyl record in store. bar where customers can buy new and vintage records.
“We’ve taken our time to expand outside of the New York metro market and have been very strategic when choosing new locations by carefully evaluating each city and where our key population is most likely to shop,” Snyder said. . “We spent a lot of time growing Metro Los Angeles into our second largest e-commerce market, so when it came time to plan our expansion, it was the most important market to start putting down roots. physical for our client.”
Beyond that, Snyder revealed that in the spring he will be opening stores in Dallas, Bal Harbor, Florida and Chicago.
Overall, he envisions the brand having 10-15 total stores in major US markets.
He said existing stores are doing quite well, and the oldest units — Madison Park and the Liquor Store, which were the only ones operating before the pandemic — are showing a 30% increase in sales compared to 2019.
But that’s been integral to the strength the brand has enjoyed overall, he said.
“We have seen incredible growth with sales up 60% year over year since 2011 when we launched. The pandemic actually helped us because it allowed us to differentiate ourselves from the masses and we were able to capture a lot of customers. Not to sound boastful, but a lot of guys come to us because there’s nowhere else to go that offers the same assortment of collab-friendly sportswear with Champion and others at high and low prices.
Snyder hopes to continue to capitalize on this success with its retail rollout.
“As we expand into key growth markets like Los Angeles, the design of our stores and how they support our sales goals is extremely important,” he said. “A Todd Snyder store will bring consumers into the world of Todd Snyder, showcasing our product but also in-house tailors or bespoke services, adding hospitality aspects or partnering with brands like Moscot to open stores in-store within Our stores We are strategic about using our stores as a hub for services that will naturally drive people through the door and then convert them into Todd Snyder customers.
Despite the focus on retail, Snyder said 90% of the company’s sales continue to come from online, a figure he hopes will drop to 80% once stores in major markets open. this year and next. “It’s my goal,” he said, “that retail is 20% of our sales.”
When Snyder launched his brand 11 years ago, he took a more traditional route of selling through wholesale channels. But that has changed and he no longer sells outside of his own stores and e-commerce site.
It doesn’t hurt that his brand is owned by a major US retailer, American Eagle Outfitters, which bought Todd Snyder for $11 million in 2015. The first store opened in Madison Park the following year.
