King Charless Charity launches luxury fashion collection inspired by Highgrove Gardens





In 1980 a young Prince Charles bought Highgrove House and its 353 acres of land in Gloucestershire and began to devote his energies to transforming its gardens. And now his vision has inspired a collection of luxury fashion, created by young artisans and sold on and . The 13-piece womenswear collection is the second fashion line the King has collaborated on, following the reveal of a first sustainable collection in 2020. This new venture takes things a step further by being described as gender neutral. carbon. It’s also the first time the Kings’ beloved private residence has served as the inspiration for a fashion line and the location for an editorial fashion shoot. The collection was designed and made by eight students, four Italian and four British, as part of the Modern Artisan training program, run by charity The Princes Foundation alongside Yoox Net-a Porter. The pieces include a deep fuschia evening dress inspired by the Highgrove rose, a yellow cashmere cardigan, which was inspired by the yellow benches of the gardens chosen by the king, and several other items in multiple shades of browns and greens. Prices range from 350 for a white shirt to 795 for a cashmere coat. The photo shoot for the collection took place at King Charles’s home, Highgrove House. Danika Madeleine Highgrove’s inspiration was central to this whole ethos of learning in and from nature that we place at the heart of our education programmes, said Jacqueline Farrell, Director of Education for the Princes Foundation at Dumfries House. T&Cs. The eight students spent several days at Highgrove generating ideas, drawing and taking photos. Artisan Arianna Safayi, 23, from Perugia, Italy and a Politecnico di Milano graduate, described the experience as an incredible privilege. As an Italian I didn’t know what to expect [from Highgrove Gardens] but what i felt was that apart from the obvious royal atmosphere i felt a very strong sense of humanity walking around in a place where nature collaborates with nature adapting by man, she said. Arianna described being inspired by very fluid and feminine silhouettes; the flowers, the specific plants, the colors intertwined with very structured and defined and rigid topiary. The artisans spent 10 months on the paid program, which supported them through the design, handcrafting and global release of the collection. They spent six months Dumfries house in East Ayrshire, Scotland, undertaking intensive training in small batch production, and the collection will be on display at a public home display today (November 3) alongside a series of fashion talks sustainable. The 18th century stately home Dumfries House was purchased and preserved by King Charles in 2007 and now runs several education and awareness programs in conjunction with the local community. We were blown away by this group of next-generation artisans and are excited to bring this unique collection to Net-a-Porter and Yoox customers around the world,” said Alison Loehnis, Acting CEO of Yoox Net-a-Porter. Porter in a release. With sustainability principles applied throughout the design and production process, the collection aligns with our ambition to drive a more sustainable and circular fashion system. I think what I enjoyed so much about this experience was that it was a mixture of cultures, said artisan Arianna Safayi. I am a mixed-race, half-Persian woman myself, and experiencing the atmosphere of British culture intertwined with Italian culture is something we were able to tell through the collection. Obviously the inspiration came from Highgrove but we have both an Italian take on that inspiration and a UK take. Each piece summarizes this collaboration and tells the story of this collaboration. The new womenswear collection launched on Net-a-Porter and Yoox. 50% of the RRP from the sale of the collection will be donated to The Princes Foundation. City & Country Editor Victoria Murphy has reported on the British royal family since 2010. She has interviewed Prince Harry and traveled the world covering several royal tours. She was there DailyMirrorRoyal correspondent for and frequent contributor to Good Morning America.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.townandcountrymag.com/society/tradition/a41846241/king-charles-modern-artisan-fashion-line-higrove/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos