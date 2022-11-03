College basketball: the Rams have a dress rehearsal | Sports





SOUTH KINGSTOWN The University of Rhode Island men’s basketball team got a taste of the action on Saturday with an intra-squad scrimmage open to the public at the Ryan Center. New coach Archie Miller wanted to get his team in game mood ahead of Monday’s season opener. It was nice from the standpoint of being able to open the doors, turn on the lights, and get a play environment, Miller said. We chose to do two scrums behind closed doors. They are very valuable from a competitive point of view. You learn a lot about yourself, but you still never get that real jumping ball feeling, people sitting in the seats and what it feels like the first time. The white team beat the blue 45-37 in 20 minutes of scrimmage. Transfers Brayon Freeman and Alex Tchikou and leftovers Ishmael Leggett and Malik Martin led the winners. Freeman stood out with 17 points and four assists. Tchikou had eight points, five rebounds, two blocks and three steals. Seton Hall transfer Brandon Weston led the blue team with 15 points, most of it coming in a great second half. Jalen Carey, Josaphat Bilau and Lou Hutchinson were injured. Carey and Hutchinson could be back for Game 1, while Bilau returns from offseason surgery. We have a lot of work ahead of us. Were battling a lot of health issues and injuries, Miller said. It was the most difficult thing for this group. Rightly or wrongly, we didn’t have a great chemistry practice because we didn’t have the bodies. But it is what it is. The guys work hard. I look forward to Monday. The Rams will host Quinnipiac on Monday at 7 p.m.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independentri.com/sports/article_0e8e4760-5b5d-11ed-8155-57721fcbcecb.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos