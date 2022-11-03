The Puffer Clog Trend Proves Fashion Insiders Still Love an ‘Ugly’ Shoe

There will always be a special place in my heart for an extremely impractical yet fashionable winter shoe. I consider croc-print stiletto boots as much a sub-freezing essential as a wool coat or chunky knit. That said, the industry has seen some turnover when it comes to cold weather footwear, and the time spent at home over the past two years has certainly shifted our trends towards flatter, more comfortable, and more utilitarian styles. , like this season’s puffy clog. orient yourself. The styles there are basically slippers, but make it fashionable, if you will.

Dropping temperatures usually give way to a slew of hard-shelled footwear from combat boots to hard-shell loafers and I thought we hit peak comfort levels last year when the market was flooded with hard-shell boots. block heels and supportive cleated soles (see Prada Monolith and the Gannis Studded Chelsea Boots). But this season, the upper silhouette is nothing more than a glorified slipper with traction, perhaps a delayed result of our loyalty to the house shoes we’ve lived in throughout the pandemic. And while it might not look fashionable at first, the utilitarian staple has been given a luxe upgrade, thanks to styles like the Prada Rush quilted nylon mules.

In some ways, the slide’s exaggerated silhouette makes sense. Trendy clogs have been in fashion since last year, with Simon Millers Bubble Clog serving as It Shoe that inspired a thousand dupes. Typically, clog styles go out as colder forecasts arrive just when we start looking for our favorite black puffer jackets. From a trend forecasting perspective, the footwear version of our beloved outerwear feels like a natural evolution.

Consider this season’s options like the darling of your favorite puffer jacket and the emotional support slippers you slip into the minute you get home. Still, the roots of puffy clogs are more utilitarian than fashion-forward, which is why so many of the best styles available today come from lifestyle brands like Teva, Hunter, The North Face and UGG. According to Jess Bensley, product line manager at Teva, fashion wasn’t exactly the primary focus when designing the Remember the terrainan updated version of the brand’s ReEMBER puffy shoes.

Because of our outdoor heritage, we always look to function first, even when it comes to cozy/comfortable footwear, Bensley told TZR. But while the refreshed iteration, which incorporates a mule silhouette and durable traction outsole, was designed with function in mind, it’s also pretty perfect with chic outdoor attire.

At Hunter, a similar concept was behind the In/Out Slipper, says Sandra Ramboli, the company’s global design director. This shoe offers the comfortable feel of a slipper while being durable enough to experience the outside world, she tells TZR. And while Ramboli admits she might have had the style in mind when designing the silhouette, she envisioned it more as an off-duty option and not the next street style staple. We designed this style for the fashion consumer when not wearing fashion, she shares.

Meanwhile, some brands saw the fashion potential of the silhouettes beforehand: take The North Face, which collaborated with Paraboot to launch a special iteration of its Thermoball Traction V Slippers in collaboration with Paraboot. With just 30 pairs made, the shoe featured the bouffant top of the Thermoball mules in a high shine finish, complemented by a sleek and sturdy Paraboot rubber sole.

But given the rise of ugly shoes, it’s no surprise that trend setters are looking into the look. Kendall Beckerfashion and beauty editor on fashion retail analytics platform Trendalytichas some thoughts on how the design will work in our wardrobes for the coming season.

Arguably, the puffy clog can be seen as a fall/winter swap for a sneaker, as it falls to the base of coolness and comfort, says Becker. As our wardrobes continue to evolve post-COVID, designers are finding creative ways to combine comfort and fashion, and the puffy clog is the perfect example.

The quilted look evokes the beloved down jacket of streetwear, in conjunction with the clog (often considered old-fashioned), says Becker. This spin is cool and adds an unlikely cool factor.

While the squishy style can certainly be dressed up, some take the look one step further by pairing the casual shoe with a suit and raised clasps. In the same way that sneakers have gone from a sports-only option to something for all occasions, inflatable clogs are becoming mainstream. So why not throw on a pair for an unexpected touch with a suit or jeans?

The brand TO FALL, known for their quilted clogs which they trademarked as the Unexpected Winter Sandals, sets the style in a slew of patterns and prints, proving that plush design can be super special. It’s a particularly striking finish for something more refined, like a long dress or a flowing skirt and as long as you choose pieces with the same easy, free-spirited feel as the shoes, the unlikely mix should work. (Read: relaxed silk changes are a better bet than tight, short LBDs.)

Still, house shoes and dresses aren’t for everyone. So if the high contrast, lightly camped route is off limits, feel free to take the real camp route think quilted jackets, stretchy pants and waffle-knit diapers. After all, with aesthetics like cabincore and gorpcore on the rise, the bouffant clog works well for its non-fashion utilitarian purpose, and still looks pretty cute in the process.

