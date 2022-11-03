The 5 most iconic looks





It is undeniable that stranger things took the world by storm. Even if you’ve never watched the series, don’t have a Netflix subscription, and can’t remember the last time you turned on your TV, chances are you’ve heard of it. talk. This is due to the fact stranger things transcended the screen, taking the apparel world by storm and throwing heaps of clothes at an eager audience. From ringer tees to sailor outfits and more, check out the best Stranger Things apparel if you want to show off your love for all things Hawkins. The franchise has also branched out into the toy world, with the Eleven Funko Pop figures, stranger things puzzles and Lite Brites, and stranger things board games to name a few. And if you’re looking for something fun, we even have the best for you. stranger things toys. VIDEO OF THE DAY Flashy, retro ’80s clothing looks great in all four seasons, and today we’re going to evaluate the franchise’s 5 most iconic looks. Let’s go!

Why Billy’s Double Denim is so cool The 1980s were the heyday of the double denim look, in a time without glitz and glamour, everything was big, especially clothes, hair and makeup. Denim is cool, and double denim made inroads in this style era on both men and women. Icons like Debbie Harry and George Michael were showcasing the double-denim look, and Billy certainly has George Michael vibes in his double-piece and unbuttoned white shirt. Why Lucas Is The Best Look Of Season 4 We see the Hawkins school jacket throughout Season 4, usually worn by popular kids and those lucky enough to be selected for the team they were trying out for. The Hawkins Jacket is super cool and a nostalgic throwback to school life. It shines on its own, but it doesn’t look more iconic than when Lucas wears the whole tracksuit. What Eleven’s Colorful Romper Says About The Character Eleven wore this iconic romper for episodes two and three of Season 3, but this romper is so much more than you might think. The colors are bold and the pattern is pure 80s pop art, and the outfit marks a big shift in character as so far we mostly see her in hospital gowns or plaid t-shirts and ripped jeans. It is only after a trip to the mall with Max that El comes out of his shell and his friendship with Max solidifies. What Makes Sailor Outfits So Funny Surely you didn’t think that we were going to concoct the 5 most emblematic looks of stranger things and not to mention Steve’s sailor outfit? Certainly not! Unlike El in season 3, where the mall marked an expression of individuality, the mall meant something completely different to Steve and Robin, who were confined to their sailor outfits, which were their work uniforms at the store. of Chips Ahoy ice cream. The writers pledged to keep the couple in uniform for most of the season, and it added a hilarious twist that they looked pretty ridiculous while dancing with death. Why Eddie Munson is keeping this look so long Eddie spent most of Season 4 in the same outfit, largely because he was eluding the police, a deadly basketball team, and Vecna. Luckily, the outfit he was in looked awesome. Since Season 4, the Hellfire Club t-shirt has been popping up in cities around the world and is one of the best-selling TV franchise apparel. Paired with Eddie’s denim jacket, ripped jeans and some Reebok tops, this look definitely deserves a spot on our list.

