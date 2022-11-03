Fashion
Mom confronts principal after daughter’s dress code violation
A mother named Samantha from Ford Middle School in Tacoma, Washington was called to her daughter’s office to pick her up after she allegedly violated the school’s dress code.
Samantha’s videos went viral on TikTok in 2021 as users wondered if she was right to stand up for her daughter.
When Samantha arrived, she began checking in on employees and demanding answers about how her daughter’s attire had violated the dress code in absolute shock.
Samantha’s 12-year-old daughter has been accused of breaking her school’s dress code.
That’s what I’m wearing, Samantha’s 12-year-old daughter says as she walks into the school’s administration office. How?!
She appears on camera wearing sweatpants that cover all of her legs and a completely innocuous tight v-neck t-shirt, and the mother agrees, showing her approval with a small yes.
A woman in the office called security, probably because Samantha was rowdy, and so she started recording, prompting the woman to tell her she couldn’t tape it.
In a follow-up video, where Samantha confronts the school principal, she begins recording again for his protection, prompting the principal to claim that her lawyer would say she never gave Samantha permission to record.
When she points the camera at the principal, she walks away.
So you’re taking away his education because of his dress code? Samantha asks after the principal refuses her to join his class.
In the following videos, the girl is not allowed back to school as Samantha continues to fight over her, recording more videos and pissing off people who claim they can’t be recorded.
During one video, Samantha and another man who works for the school are joined by a police officer who validates her right to record as she is recording on public property.
I thought it was illegal to record people without their permission, says the man.
The policeman responds, Not really.
Comments were split between defending the school and supporting the mother.
Many fashion-forward people saw no problem with what Samantha’s 12-year-old daughter was wearing and criticized the school for its odd dress code enforcement.
There’s literally nothing wrong with her outfit, one user wrote.
She is wearing a t-shirt and sweatpants. What is the problem? writes another.
Observations that the girl is fully dressed and even looks comfortable continued to make its way into the comments section, but others claimed that the shirt she was wearing was too small.
I already see the problem. his shirt is [too] small, wrote one user.
Shirts too small duh, wrote another.
Immediately, however, people fought back against those people who accepted and defended the school.
Want a dress code/comment girls who are more developed while another girl who is not as developed is wearing the same, someone said.
People who argued that the dress code might be broken were wrong when Samantha posted the dress code later.
One user proclaimed, We should be able to wear anything, deleting education on dress code because of probably male teachers.
Aside from the surprising number of people defending the school and its dress code, Samantha has received a lot of support for her videos.
Isaac Serna-Diez is an associate editor who focuses on entertainment and current affairs, social justice and politics. Since graduating from Rutgers University, he spends most of his free time gambling or playing Quadball. Follow his rants on the newson his Twitter.
