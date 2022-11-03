



BBC’s Global Fashion Agenda series will focus on sustainability Produced for Global Fashion Agenda by BBC Storyworks Commercial Productions, the film series will be released to wide audiences on BBC.com in 2023, and members of the GFA Network are invited to share their stories for possible inclusion in the series. Federica Marchionni, CEO of Global Fashion Agenda, says: We are delighted to be working with BBC StoryWorks to amplify educational content on sustainability in fashion. Indeed, to transform the industry and become net positive, it is crucial that we continue to inspire and educate people on the ways we can produce, distribute and consume fashion in a sustainable way. For a world beyond the next season, we invite everyone to learn and be part of a necessary and possible change. The series is expected to educate consumers on the scale of the problem and the promise of solutions, while galvanizing industry leaders to follow the model of those who have succeeded. GFA says BBC StoryWorks’ rigor and unique audience insight will ensure the subject matter is handled with precision and the series measurably sparks meaningful conversation. The series will be hosted on a dedicated BBC.com microsite, providing an opportunity for in-depth coverage spanning films, articles, infographics and animation. A cross-platform campaign will reach relevant audience groups across BBC.com’s 144 million monthly browsers, as well as the global fashion industry via the GFA and its network. It is said that fashion both reflects and directs culture; he is by definition responsible for establishing trends. As we look to the seismic challenges that our planet and our communities will face in the coming decades, the fashion industry has an opportunity to prove that it is capable of rising to the occasion: making advance sustainability and responsibility, and be a net positive force for the economy, environment and society, according to the GFA. The challenge is vast, but through leadership, innovation and collaboration, the sector is making progress: better conditions for people, responsible sourcing of materials, a focus on resource stewardship and paving the way to a circular economy. . The new series will feature on-screen case studies that illustrate this progress. The partnership was announced at the Global Fashion Summit, a leading international forum for sustainability in fashion, which brings together value chain leaders to collaborate on the most critical environmental and social issues. Simon Shelley, Vice President of Program Partnerships at BBC Studios, adds: “We were delighted to create a series with GFA to see how fashion can reinvest more in society and the environment than it takes out. Fashion can change society and reflect it. We hope to tell stories that reflect a pivotal moment for the industry and set a trend for a sustainable future. In September, the Global Fashion Agenda (GFA) became the latest organization to join SustainChain, the digital technology platform of the US Coalition on Sustainability, a nonprofit start-up created in collaboration with the United Nations. Related companies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.just-style.com/news/global-fashion-agenda-bbc-series-to-focus-on-sustainability/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos