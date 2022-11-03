Dress code to vote: Here’s what you can and can’t wear to the polls on Election Day





Power-dressing for the polls is a way to reclaim space in the electoral process. Memorable fact, in 2016, women wore white suffragette inspired pantsuits in sartorial solidarity with Hillary Clinton. Four years later, the movement has been replicated (though less ubiquitously) with hot pink suits. Like democracy, fashion is inextricably linked to capitalism. But I firmly believe that serving a gaze can be a powerful political act. That said, there are rules about what you can and cannot wear when voting. In many states, campaigning is prohibited within a certain radius around each polling place. And in 10 states, California, Delaware, Kansas, Montana, New Jersey, New York, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas and Vermont, election laws specifically prohibit voters from wearing clothing and sports accessories alluding to a certain candidate, party or ballot box issue. Depending on where you live, these restrictions may also extend to buttons, banners, hats, pens, pins, and stickers. You can be charged with a offense in Michigan for wearing political attire indoors 100 feet polling stations. But this is not the case in all states. Iowa policy allows political clothing as long as voters leave the premises immediately after casting their ballot. Somewhere else, in Maine, it’s perfectly fine to wear buttons three inches or less. check it out state by state guide election laws to make sure your form is legally in the green. Slogan t-shirts like Mindy Kalings are totally fine as long as the slogan isn’t a campaign slogan. And we still recommend dressing for comfort like Jessica Biel and Eva Longoria did in 2020. Instagram/@Mindaykaling, @jessicabiel, @evalongoria In most cases, you will not be prosecuted for violating political dress protocol. Instead, you will be asked to remove the item, cover the offending shirt with a jacket or sweatshirt, or turn your clothes inside out. But in the worst case scenario, you might be asked to leave before you’ve had a chance to vote. And in at least one case, an Election Day dress code violation led to a legal battle that eventually reached the U.S. Supreme Court. After a conservative voter in Minnesota was sent home for sporting a shirt emblazoned with a Tea Party Patriots logo and slogan in addition to a Please ID Me pin during the 2017 election, the Supreme Court judge Minnesota’s policy is too vague. Giving an opinion on the decision, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote: [Casting a vote] this is the time to choose, not to campaign. The state may reasonably decide that the interior of the polling place must reflect this distinction. Minnesota thereafter rewritten its policy of no political attire and messages, stating more explicitly that you cannot display t-shirts, buttons or campaign materials relating to specific candidates, official political parties or voting issues on the ballot voting that day.

