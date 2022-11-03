Amazon Fashion, Snapchat Partner on AR Glasses Shopping Lenses







Listen to the article

4 minutes

This audio is generated automatically. Please let us know if you have any comments. Diving Brief: In Snapchat’s growing list of retail partners, Amazon Fashion and Snapchat have teamed up to introduce virtual eyewear try-ons for customers and brands, according to an announcement emailed to Retail Dive.

Eyewear brands available to try include Maui Jim, Persol, Oakley, and Costa Del Mar. Amazon’s 3D asset technology and Snaps lenses help shoppers visualize their eyewear purchases and find details and product availability, the company said.

Amazon Fashions shopping lenses will be available on her public profile on Snapchat, in the Snaps Lens Explorer tool under the For You and Dress Up tabs, and in the Snap Camera lens carousel. Once shoppers find a product they like, they can click a link to purchase the glasses from the Amazon Fashion store. Overview of the dive: Amazon customers have ordered more than a billion fashion items through mobile devices in the past year. By partnering with Snapchat, the retailer gains access to its 363 million active users, according to the announcement. Amazon Fashion is always looking for new ways to collaborate with brands and create fun and innovative shopping experiences for customers, Muge Erdirik Dogan, president of Amazon Fashion, said in a statement. Millions of customers regularly use Amazons AR shopping technology across all categories of our stores, with Virtual Try-On for Eyewear being a long-time customer favorite. We’re excited to partner with Snapchat and further expand augmented reality shopping for fashion brands and today’s new generation of digital shoppers. Before Amazon rolled out its AR try-on feature with Snapchat, the e-commerce giant introduced a similar feature for shoes. In June, Amazon launches its augmented reality shopping tool for shoes from brands such as Adidas, New Balance, Puma and Reebok in the Amazon Shopping app.In December 2020, the company experimented with other virtual fitting technologies to create custom shirts through its Made for You sales portal. Snapchat, for its part, has been improve its augmented reality features to attract brands and allow buyers to test products before buying them. In May, the social network released several AR tools to help brands use its technology in their own apps, build augmented reality assets, and add to their product catalogs for shoppers. used AR tools to visualize products before buying them. Brands and retailers like walmart, american eagle, Gucci and MAC Cosmetics used the lenses of social platforms to allow shoppers to try on and buy makeup, shoes, and clothes, among other things.Before Halloween, Snapchat in partnership with Disguise to allow shoppers to try on Halloween costumes in-app from franchises like Harry Potter. The AR glasses feature with Amazon, which Snaps senior vice president of partnerships Ben Schwerin said was only the first step in our partnership, comes as the social media giant faces financial difficulties. While his Q3 revenue increased 6% to $1.13 billion, its net loss fell from $72 million in the year-ago quarter to $360 million. Its operating cash flow also declined, from $72 million last year to $56 million this year, according to its latest earnings report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.retaildive.com/news/amazon-fashion-snapchat-augmented-reality-eyewear-lenses/635689/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos