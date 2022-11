22 gifts from luxury fashion brands under $200

We know it’s hard to find the right gifts for your loved ones, so we’ve compiled a ton of fashion and beauty-focused gift guides to suit a range of interests and budgets. Check out our latest below and find out more here. When you have a long shopping list for the holidays, you need to stick to your budget. You don’t have to drop several hundred dollars on a single gift to give your loved one something special they’ll cherish and use forever – even if that loved one has an aversion to non-designer things . In fact, if you know where to look, you’ll find that the biggest names in fashion have tons of great, luxurious products that cost less than $200, so you can treat your fanciest friend to a little piece of that magic. . Shop 22 of the best gifts from luxury fashion brands under $200, from a heavy logo Balenciaga wallet, to Diesel’s must-have statement belt, to what’s arguably the chicest AirPods case on the market. (by Bottega Veneta), in the gallery below. available here ” data-full-height=”936″ data-full-src=”https://fashionista.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTkzMTkxODg2ODk3MjkzMjE5/balenciaga-cardholder-holiday-gift. png” data-full-width=”1236″ data-image-id=”ci02ae5affc00127a3″ data-image-slug=”Balenciaga Cardholder Holiday Gift” data-public-id=”MTkzMTkxODg2ODk3MjkzMjE5″/> available here ” data-full-height=”1200″ data-full-src=”https://fashionista.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cfl_progressive%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTkzMTkxODg3NDM0MjI5MzE1/isabel-marant-baseball- cap-holiday-gift.jpg” data-full-width=”900″ data-image-id=”ci02ae5affe0002643″ data-image-slug=”isabel marant baseball cap holiday gift” data-public-id=”MTkzMTkxODg3NDM0MjI5MzE1 “/ > available here ” data-full-height=”2000″ data-full-src=”https://fashionista.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cfl_progressive%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTkzMTkxODg3NDM0Mjk0ODUx/loewe-slap-bracelet- holiday-gift.jpg” data-full-width=”1325″ data-image-id=”ci02ae5afff00027a3″ data-image-slug=”loewe slap bracelet holiday gift” data-public-id=”MTkzMTkxODg3NDM0Mjk0ODUx”/> available here ” data-full-height=”590″ data-full-src=”https://fashionista.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cfl_progressive%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTkzMTkxODg3NzAyNTk5MjM1/marc-jacobs-charm- chain-shoulder-strap-holiday-gift.jpg” data-full-width=”708″ data-image-id=”ci02ae5b0000002643″ data-image-slug=”marc jacobs charm chain shoulder strap holiday gift” data-public- id=”MTkzMTkxODg3NzAyNTk5MjM1″/> available here ” data-full-height=”1704″ data-full-src=”https://fashionista.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cfl_progressive%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTkzMTkxODg3MTY1NzkzODU5/collina-strada-fingerless- blue-holiday-gift-gloves.jpg” data-full-width=”1200″ data-image-id=”ci02ae5affc00027a3″ data-image-slug=”collina strada blue holiday-gift fingerless gloves” data-public -id=”MTkzMTkxODg3MTY1NzkzODU5″/> available here ” data-full-height=”1334″ data-full-src=”https://fashionista.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cfl_progressive%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTkzMTkxODg3NzAyNzk2MTk1/versace-pink-medusa- notebook.jpg” data-full-width=”1000″ data-image-id=”ci02ae5b00400027a3″ data-image-slug=”pink jellyfish versace notebook” data-public-id=”MTkzMTkxODg3NzAyNzk2MTk1″/> available here ” data-full-height=”1920″ data-full-src=”https://fashionista.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cfl_progressive%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTkzMTkxODg3NDM0Mjk1MjAz/jacquemus-gold-le- chiquito-earring-holiday-gift.jpg” data-full-width=”1278″ data-image-id=”ci02ae5affe0012643″ data-image-slug=”jacquemus gold le chiquito holiday gift earring” data-public -id=”MTkzMTkxODg3NDM0Mjk1MjAz”/> available here ” data-full-height=”2000″ data-full-src=”https://fashionista.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cfl_progressive%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTkzMTkxODg2ODk3Njg2MDgz/alexander-mcqueen-scarf- holiday-gift.jpg” data-full-width=”1500″ data-image-id=”ci02ae5affa00027a3″ data-image-slug=”alexander mcqueen scarf holiday gift” data-public-id=”MTkzMTkxODg2ODk3Njg2MDgz”/> available here ” data-full-height=”740″ data-full-src=”https://fashionista.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cfl_progressive%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTkzMTkxODg3MTY1NzI4Njc1/balmain-hair-clip- holiday-gift.jpg” data-full-width=”740″ data-image-id=”ci02ae5aff800327a3″ data-image-slug=”balmain hair clip holiday gift” data-public-id=”MTkzMTkxODg3MTY1NzI4Njc1″/> available here ” data-full-height=”744″ data-full-src=”https://fashionista.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cfl_progressive%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTkzMTkxODg3MTY1NzI4MzIz/chanel-mascara-beauty- set-holiday-gift.jpg” data-full-width=”744″ data-image-id=”ci02ae5affb00027a3″ data-image-slug=”chanel mascara beauty set holiday gift” data-public-id=”MTkzMTkxODg3MTY1NzI4MzIz” / > available here ” data-full-height=”2000″ data-full-src=”https://fashionista.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cfl_progressive%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTkzMTkxODg2ODk3NzUxNjE5/bottega-veneta-airpods- pro-case-holiday-gift.jpg” data-full-width=”1698″ data-image-id=”ci02ae5aff900127a3″ data-image-slug=”bottega veneta airpods pro case holiday gift” data-public-id= “MTkzMTkxODg2ODk3NzUxNjE5″/> available here ” data-full-height=”510″ data-full-src=”https://fashionista.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTkzMTkyMTU5MzU5MjgxMDU5/diesel-belt-option-2. png” data-full-width=”652″ data-image-id=”ci02ae5b3ef00027a3″ data-image-slug=”diesel belt option 2″ data-public-id=”MTkzMTkyMTU5MzU5MjgxMDU5″/> available here ” data-full-height=”1196″ data-full-src=”https://fashionista.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTkzMTkxODg3NDM0MjI5NjY3/dries-van-noten-malachite- snake-lipstick-case-holiday-gift.png” data-full-width=”788″ data-image-id=”ci02ae5b0010002643″ data-image-slug=”dries van noten malachite snake lipstick case holiday gift “data-public-id=”MTkzMTkxODg3NDM0MjI5NjY3″/> available here ” data-full-height=”1920″ data-full-src=”https://fashionista.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cfl_progressive%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTkzMTkxODg3MTY1ODU5Mzk1/christopher-kane-more- joy-bath-mat-holiday-gift.jpg” data-full-width=”1278″ data-image-id=”ci02ae5affb0002643″ data-image-slug=”christopher kane more joy holiday gift bath mat” data- public- id=”MTkzMTkxODg3MTY1ODU5Mzk1″/> available here ” data-full-height=”1334″ data-full-src=”https://fashionista.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cfl_progressive%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTkzMTkxODg3MTY1Nzk0MjEx/botter-baseball-cap- holiday-gift.jpg” data-full-width=”1000″ data-image-id=”ci02ae5aff90042643″ data-image-slug=”kicking holiday gift baseball cap” data-public-id=”MTkzMTkxODg3MTY1Nzk0MjEx”/> available here ” data-full-height=”1000″ data-full-src=”https://fashionista.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cfl_progressive%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTkzMTkxODg3NDM0MzYwMzg3/miu-miu-stainless- steel-water-bottle.jpg” data-full-width=”1000″ data-image-id=”ci02ae5b0010012643″ data-image-slug=”miu miu stainless steel water bottle” data-public -id=”MTkzMTkxODg3NDM0MzYwMzg3″/ > available here ” data-full-height=”2000″ data-full-src=”https://fashionista.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cfl_progressive%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTkzMTkxODg3NDM0NDI2Mjc1/jw-anderson-tour de neck- holiday-gift.jpg” data-full-width=”1499″ data-image-id=”ci02ae5b00000127a3″ data-image-slug=”jw anderson neck holiday gift” data-public-id=”MTkzMTkxODg3NDM0NDI2Mjc1 “/> available here ” data-full-height=”2000″ data-full-src=”https://fashionista.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cfl_progressive%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTkzMTkxODg3NzAyNTk5NTg3/off-white-jitney- keychain-holiday-gift.jpg” data-full-width=”1500″ data-image-id=”ci02ae5b00200027a3″ data-image-slug=”off-white jitney holiday gift keychain” data-public-id=”MTkzMTkxODg3NzAyNTk5NTg3 ” /> available here ” data-full-height=”1068″ data-full-src=”https://fashionista.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cfl_progressive%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTkzMTkxODg3NzAyNjY0Nzcx/thom-browne-silk- knit-4-bar-tie-holiday-gift.jpg” data-full-width=”800″ data-image-id=”ci02ae5b00300027a3″ data-image-slug=”thom browne 4 bar silk tie holiday gift” data-public-id=”MTkzMTkxODg3NzAyNjY0Nzcx”/> available here ” data-full-height=”1068″ data-full-src=”https://fashionista.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTkzMTkxODg3NDM0MTYzNzc5/gucci-holiday-gift-dining- plate.png” data-full-width=”1010″ data-image-id=”ci02ae5afff0002643″ data-image-slug=”gucci gift dining plate” data-public-id=”MTkzMTkxODg3NDM0MTYzNzc5″/> available here ” data-full-height=”930″ available here " data-full-height="930″ data-full-src="https://fashionista.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cfl_progressive%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTkzMTkxODg3NzAyNzMwMzA3/valentino_lipstick_holiday_gift.jpg" data- full-width="930″ data-image-id="ci02ae5b0030002643″ data-image-slug="valentino_lipstick_holiday_gift" data-public-id="MTkzMTkxODg3NzAyNzMwMzA3″/> available here " data-full-height="1920″ data-full-src="https://fashionista.com/.image/c_limit%2Ccs_srgb%2Cfl_progressive%2Ch_2000%2Cq_auto:good%2Cw_2000/MTkzMTkxODg3NzAyNzMwNjU5/vivienne-westwood-orbit- holiday-gift-earrings.jpg" data-full-width="1278″ data-image-id="ci02ae5b00400427a3″ data-image-slug="vivienne westwood holiday gift orbit earrings" data- public-id="MTkzMTkxODg3NzAyNzMwNjU5″/> 