Kim Kardashian wrote ‘A creepy, pleading email’ to get a Marilyn Monroes dress for the Met Gala

The Kardashians delivers new drama with every episode, but we’ve finally reached one of Season 2’s most anticipated storylines: the Marilyn Monroe Met Gala dress.

In Episode 7, “What’s More American Than Marilyn Monroe?”, Kim Kardashian gives viewers a glimpse into her grueling preparation for the 2022 Met Gala, which involved tracking down the iconic dress that Marilyn Monroe wore during his famous 1962 “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” performance for John F. Kennedy, trying a line, writing “a creepy, pleading email” and losing more than 10 pounds in three weeks to stand up. adapt to the original.

In a chat with fashion editor and stylist Carlos Nazario, Kim explained that she had no plans for the Met in 2022, as she was unsure how to top the previous year. Then she had an epiphany. “I had this thought and I was like, ‘What’s more American than Marilyn Monroe? And when she sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to JFK, that’s like America,” said she declared. “I was like, ‘Where’s the dress she was wearing… It was outrageous that she was wearing a sheer nude dress. It was the first time anyone had worn it as a nude dress, and it was like outrageous on her birthday.”

“When I thought of this idea, I immediately called Julien’s Auctions because I knew he was the one selling it,” she continued. “Julien’s Auctions said, ‘We sold it to Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! and we will put you in contact with them. The conversation became incredible. They said I could try on the dress. If this trip sounds too simple to be true, you’re right. But we’ll get to that in a second.

As Kim waited to try on a replica of the historic garment, she shared her admiration for Marilyn and imagined Pete Davidson walking the Met red carpet as her very own JFK. “I am fascinated by Marilyn. I like that she does things her way. She transformed to be this complete icon, and now everyone on the planet knows who she is. Lots of respect,” she said.

When the Marilyn dress arrived, Kim excitedly showed off the replica to her stylist and tailor. “It’s not the original dress, it’s a replica. If it doesn’t fit me, I can’t even try on the original. So I googled her measurements, I’m looking at my measurements” , she explained. “The width of my shoulders and my body makes me look like a shapeshifter. I can sneak into anything. But no one trusted us for years. They would never send samples. And then once I got to Paris and tried on the samples, they were like, “Oh wait, she’s really into our business.” So I don’t know how to convince the guy who owns the original Marilyn dress that I’m a shapeshifter.

Kim tried on the replica and it fit her like a glove. In fact, it goes like a ample glove. But there was a catch. The replica was expandable and the original was not. Oh oh. “The replica dress fits and looks good on me, so I thought, ‘Oh my god, this is perfect. I bet the fabric has shrunk a bit over time, but the dress will fit,” Kim told the cameras. “I’m about to bring my vision to life.”

Kim had to find her “tallest stripper shoes” because Marilyn Monroe was significantly taller than her, but other than that, she was good to go. She opted for a more modern hairstyle and lip color, sang her own rendition of “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” and announced, “There is no back-up plan. The backup plan is that I’ll be in SKIMS pajamas, at home…eating.

The next time we saw Kim, she was at lunch with Khlo and Kourtney sharing some bad news. “They just ripped everything off me and I’m furious. I had to try on the prototype first and see if it fit, and once it matched they sent the original, and when I went to put it on, it wouldn’t even come up on my hips and I I was devastated,” she said. . “I wrote them a creepy, pleading email. But they were very firm. They were like, ‘We can’t get insurance.’ And I was like, ‘We’ll take the insurance.’ I have an answer to everything, and they’re just like, ‘No. We can not.

Kim suggested she could lose enough weight to fit in the dress in the three weeks leading up to the Met Gala and then try it on again. “I’m going to do everything I can to try to make that happen,” she said. “It’s going to be really hard, and I’m going to have to eat so clean, and so perfect, and cut out the sugar, which is so hard for me. And please let me try again. I’m not going to take no for an answer.

The Kardashians rolled up a montage of Kim working out and eating healthy. As we know from interviews, she ended up losing about 16 pounds and adjusted to the dress a weight loss journey that was criticized by Riverdale star Lili Reinhart. But there is even more to the story. Previews for Season 2, Episode 8 show Kim flying to Florida because Ripley wasn’t going to let her try on the dress again until Kris Jenner called. Mom-ager to the rescue.

New episodes of The Kardashiansairs on Hulu on Thursdays.