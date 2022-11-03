Johnny Depp will appear in the Rihannas Savage X Fenty fashion show | Music





Representatives for Johnny Depp have confirmed that he will be appearing in Rihanna’s November fashion show for her Savage X Fenty lingerie brand. The American publication IndieWire confirmed rumorsFirst reported by TMZ, Depp will be a surprise guest star in the fashion show, which will air on Amazon Prime Video on November 9. Depps’ participation would be in line with Cindy Crawford’s appearance in the Savage X Fenty 2021 showcase. He will become the first man to take on the starring role in the brand’s menswear collection. He will appear in the show alongside models Cara Delevingne and Irina Shayk, actors Taraji P Henson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Winston Duke and Marsai Martin, and musical performers Anitta and Burna Boy. Rihanna fans have expressed dismay online at her portraying Depp on the show, given his ex-wife Amber Heards’ allegations that he was violent towards her and the stars’ personal history domestic violence pop. In March 2021, Depp lost a UK libel case after suing The Sun for calling him a wife-beater. In June 2022, he won his US libel lawsuit against Heard and was awarded $15 million ($12 million) in compensatory and punitive damages. The court found that Heard could not substantiate the domestic violence allegations. However, Heard won one of three counterclaims against Depp and was awarded $2 million in compensatory damages. Heards lawyers have called for a new trial. She is appealing a previously unsuccessful attempt to overturn the judgment. In 2009, Rihanna was the victim of a violent assault by her then-boyfriend, R&B star Chris Brown. He pleaded guilty and received five years of probation. Depps’ appearance on the Savage X Fenty show is the latest example of the once-disgraced actor being rehabilitated by the entertainment industry. In August, he made a surprise appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards, playing the channel’s mascot Moon Man. Floating above the stage in a projection, Depp delivered one-liners between commercial breaks. I needed the job, he announced, at the opening of the annual ceremony. That month, it was also announced that Depp would direct a biopic of Italian painter Amedeo Modigliani. Savage X Fenty and the beauty brand Fenty Beauty have been Rihanna’s main creative focus in recent years, making her a certified billionaire. She recently returned to pop with Lift Me Up, a new song recorded for the soundtrack of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her first new music in six years. In February, she will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show. No details about his highly anticipated ninth album have been announced. The Guardian has contacted Rihanna’s fashion and music reps for comment.

