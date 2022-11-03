Former digital chief of Ralph Lauren launches fashion platform Web3





At Ralph Lauren, Delahunt led a project to dress up Bitmoji as the digital Ralph Lauren in August 2020, becoming the first luxury brand to partner with the Snap-owned avatar company. Since then, the avatar landscape has become a key arena for tech companies to exploit the fashion industry and its role in shaping online identities: 85% of America’s Gen Z population aged 13-24 years have a Bitmoji avatar; Meta and Apple now offer detailed avatar customization; and startups such as Ready Player Me and Genies are vying for brand partnerships and institutional funding. During Delahunts’ tenure, Ralph Lauren also partnered with South Korean metaverse platform Zepeto and Roblox, where a temporary vacation experience at the end of 2021 offered players the chance to dress up in pieces. Ralph Lauren vintage, effectively educated Gen Z on the brand’s heritage while providing access to hard-to-find physical pieces. Since then, interest in digital fashion has proliferated and an underlying blockchain layer has become increasingly relevant in terms of ownership, revenue and democratizing talent. Delahunt calls it a tipping point, with changes to blockchain, AR, VR, and user-friendly design tools leading to a rebirth. We’re going to see this wild intersection of creativity and technology that’s actually going to disrupt design the same way we’ve seen the last 10 years of content being disrupted, she says. I think there will be the next releases from Netflix and TikTok and all the major platforms that we don’t even know about yet. We must also remember MySpace, which in 2003 was one of the most visited platforms in the United States and which fell as fast as it grew. Delahunt also says physical coins are a planned component of Sykys’ business model, noting the expansion of AR used to add a digital layer in retail and with products. Already, heritage brands such as Nike, Prada and Puma, as well as digital players such as RTFKT and 9dcc have leaned heavily in this direction via digital-phygital products linked via NFTs. After all, there is always a need to express our identities in all areas of life. The new Rtkft-Nike co-branded hoodie, for example, gives wearers AR wings. The space is still nascent and in the meantime, she says, more bridges are needed between traditional fashion, new talent and technology. I just feel the time has come. We’re in the middle of the story and it’s cool to be able to do something in this space. Comments, questions or comments? Email us at [email protected]. More from this author: The Fashion Director’s Guide to the Web3 Fashions Next Web3 Opportunity: Teaching Clients About NFTs and Crypto Wallets In NYFW, fashion struggles to understand where Web3 fits

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.voguebusiness.com/technology/ralph-laurens-former-digital-chief-launches-web3-fashion-platform The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos