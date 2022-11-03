Lupita Nyong’os Daring Green Mini Dress for ‘Black Panther’: Pics – SheKnows





There are a few people you know who will always make the best dressed list, no matter the occasion or the dress code – and Lupita Nyong'o is definitely one of those people. On November 1, the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever partied for hours at the New York screening at AMC 34th Street. And let's just say, all eyes were on Nyong'o and her jaw-dropping emerald outfit.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Disney.

Nyong’o looked sensational in this emerald lace slit mini dress from Dolce & Gabbana, which she paired with a matching snakeskin duster and tall boots in the same color. She also paired her look with a matching small bag from fashion house LONGCHAMP and delicate jewelry from De Beers (for which she recently became a spokesperson!). The Black Panther star rocked this ensemble made possible by her stylist Micaela Erlanger. As for her face makeup, Nyong’o opted for a subtle black smokey eye on the tips of her lids, along with a more natural, dewy base. However, the focus of her makeup was on her metallic green lips which matched her vibrant and lively look. Makeup artist Nick Barose said Nyong’o’s lips were inspired by Lil Kim’s “Crush on You” makeup from the music video. To create it, Barose used Lancome’s Hypnose 5 Colors Eye Palette in Khaki Electrique with a Crayon Drama Liqui in Metropolitan Greennm you can see all the details HERE. Lancôme Hypnose 5 Color Eye Palette

But her look doesn’t end there, as no one could take their eyes off her stunning hairstyle done by the talented Vernon François. Seriously, she looks like a goddess from head to toe and this might just be one of our favorite (and most daring!) In a previous interview with She, Nyong’o opened up about how much she loves fashion and how she uses it as a form of self-expression. She said, “I’ve always been careful about what I wear. I tried to express myself with what I wear and what I do with my outward appearance, to kind of reflect part of my inner appearance…it’s always been part of me. I’ve always had fun with it. I think now I’ve taken a crash course in the fashion industry and the art of fashion, which has been fun. Before you go, click here to see the best candid celebrity photos you’ve ever seen.



