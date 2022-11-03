Penn State Men’s Soccer Heads To Big Ten Tournament With Last Season’s Expectations | Penn State Sports News

Connect with us

Penn State Men's Soccer Heads To Big Ten Tournament With Last Season's Expectations

2022-11-03

Penn State officially ended its regular season schedule, ending with a 6-5-4 record overall and 3-2-3 in conference.

The team now heads to the Big Ten tournament, where they emerged champions last year, winning every game by shutout.

In 2021, the Nittany Lions climbed to the top of the mountain after beating Michigan State 2-0, Michigan 2-0 and Indiana 3-0.

The 2021 win over the Hoosiers in the league game was a big moment for the blue and whites, having dropped the game on penalties against the same league opponent the previous season.

This year’s tournament looks a little different, however, as Penn State takes on Indiana for the quarterfinal game and not the championship game.

In the 2021 regular season Indiana beat Penn State 1-0, and in the 2022 regular season the Hoosiers beat the Nittany Lions 4-2. The quarter-final match against the blue and white will serve as a de facto draw between the teams.

As for the other teams in the tournament, if Penn State defeats Indiana like it did last year, it will face either Maryland or Northwestern in the semifinals.

The blue and white tied 3-3 in this year’s regular season game against Maryland and also tied with Northwestern, by a score of 2-2.

On the other side of the board, Ohio State and Michigan State face off in the tournament, while Rutgers and Wisconsin will face off in the first round.

Penn State will face Indiana for the second time this season at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 after its last game was on Oct. 14.

If Penn State comes out strong and fast against the Hoosiers, the team should be in for another win.

The two goals scored by the blues and whites in the game against Indiana are the work of senior forward Liam Butts and junior midfielder Peter Mangione.

Butts’ goal was assisted by graduate midfielder Seth Kuhn who sent him the ball perfectly around the Indiana defender. Mangione scored his goal against the Hoosiers from a 72nd-minute penalty.

After that game, Butts was named to the National Football Team of the Week and won Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

Although the Nittany Lions lost to Indiana in the regular season this year, they will need to come out hard and fast against the Hoosiers and take an early lead. Shakes will need to stay on his toes throughout the game to watch out for potential shots from the opposing team.

Indiana ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 12.88 shots per game, a 5.88 average of those on goal. The Hoosiers also rank third in the conference with 1.88 goals per game.

However, the blue and white are solid defensively with junior Femi Awodesu and senior Jalen Watson in defense. Offensively, he must bring energy and keep his composure when creating chances.

Kuhn, Mangione, Butts and junior midfielder Andrew Privett need to work offense against Indiana and make smart plays. Indiana allows 1.35 goals per game, while Penn State finds the back of the net 1.73 times per game.

Crimson and Cream have allowed just two goals in their last three games, including holding number one at the time. 8 Maryland to a score in the final contest of the regular season.

The Nittany Lions will have to capitalize on limited opportunities against a solid Indiana third defense if they are to claim victory on Friday.

