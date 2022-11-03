Johnny Depp will appear in the Rihannas Savage X Fenty fashion show





Photo : Noam Galai, Axelle/Bauer-Griffin ( Getty Images ) In the latest news that challenges the culture stan of celebrities, Rihanna reportedly wiretapped the alleged assailant and paid employment musician, actor, director and artist Johnny Depp to star in his upcoming Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show. Yes, you read that right. Sources have just been revealed to TMZthe same grip as reported for the first time it appeared at this year’s Video Music Awards that Rihanna and co. guest Depp will be featured on the highly acclaimed show, and both parties were super excited for it to happen. Depp, who will be the first man in the show’s history to have his own starring segment, has reportedly already filmed his role. The show will appear on Amazon Prime Video on November 9. This newsletter arrived (straight from hell) just a day after exclusive production photos were released by vogue. In addition to Depp, viewers can expect performances from Anita and Burna Boy; model cameos, including Irina Sheikh, Cara Delevingneand Precious Lee; and dozens more upcoming stars in Savage X Fenty lingerie. Notably, none of the pre-released photos included Depp, but sources told TMZ that the vibe of her look was cool and chic. Fans are understandably confused, based on my cursory perusal of Twitter. We write: Rihanna really saw a man who hasn’t used shampoo in months and put him in a fashion show that I can’t. And another one: Crazy for me. Literally in what world. Where is his team? His publicist? HIS BRAIN. In all honesty, maybe we should have seen it coming. Since his alleged abuse was broadcast in courtwe learned that Depp was a renaissance manable to find love and securing several new cash flowand that it was about right do the most with his only savage and ruined life. G/O Media may receive a commission Even still, everything problematic men in hollywood for rihanna to include and dress god forbid silk, lace or this onesieDepp definitely feels like what we like to call a choice. In love with his teacher! Speaking of the Savage X Fenty Show… Sheryl Lee Ralph looks like she has lessons for girls.[[[[ Billboard

looks like she has lessons for girls.[[[[ And while we were talking about the subject: The Mistress of Darkness (aka Cassandra Peterson ) replied to Kylie Jenner Elvira’s costume, seen on Instagram: it would have been even more flattering if she had tagged me. peterson did Tag Jezebel Daily mail

) replied to Elvira’s costume, seen on Instagram: it would have been even more flattering if she had tagged me. peterson did More wisdom: Adele Told Jennifer Lawrence not starring in the 2016 film Passengers. But hello? On the other side was a $20 million salary.[[[[ Variety

Told not starring in the 2016 film Passengers. But hello? On the other side was a $20 million salary.[[[[ Place Aubrey will soon cause a little chaos as a Marvel villain.[[[[ Weekly entertainment

will soon cause a little chaos as a Marvel villain.[[[[ Don’t call it a comeback (Kete): No, Kim Kardashian and pete davidson are not rekindling the spark that once burned so brightly that they made love in front of a fireplace, per her grandmother’s advice.[[[[ TMZ

