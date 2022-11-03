Kate Moss’ sheer dress at the 2022 WSJ Innovator Awards had a hood





Kate Moss is staying reserved and busy in 2022. Not only did the model launch her own beauty and wellness brand, COSMOSS, earlier in August, but she also released a collaborative capsule collection with Zara in July, traveled the Bottega Venetas Spring/Summer 2023 show, and appeared on the September 2022 cover for French vogue. Adding to her eventful year, Moss recently rocked a see-through dress for WSJ. Magazines 2022 Innovator Award. Her olive green dress by Saint Laurent not only tapped into the see-through trend, but also featured a draped hood, giving it an even more impactful look. The Saint Laurent Spring/Summer 2023 look also featured a cutout in the middle in addition to the aforementioned hood. As for her underwear, Moss wore a pair of high-waisted black thongs. To complete the look, Moss accessorized with a mix of eye-catching balls, which Saint Laurent described as organic bracelets in a press release. The French fashion house has worked with the supermodel since the 90s, recruiting Moss for its campaigns and shows. Additionally, Moss made her debut as a global ambassador for Saint Laurent in 2017, when Anthony Vaccarello took the helm as the brand’s new creative director. (Fun fact: Vaccarello was also present at the awards ceremony and accepted the title of WSJ. Magazines 2022 Fashion Innovator.) The annual event drew a star-studded crowd of the most influential figures in fashion and entertainment. Stylish models like Hailey Bieber, Karlie Kloss and Taylor Hill attended the event in their best formal looks, while Margot Robbie wore a stunning white pantsuit to receive her Entertainment Innovator award on stage. Aside from models, fashion designers (and 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards winners) like Gabriela Hearst, Aurora James, Phillip Lim, Tory Burch, and Brandon Maxwell also made notable appearances. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Unfortunately, Moss’ exact dress isn’t available at this time, as it just rolled off the Saint Laurent runway. You can still copy her look, though, with similar draped silhouettes from brands like Maticevski and Marine Serre. Take a look and shop the TZR picks in the edition, coming soon. (keep up to date) Become a style insider Join Zoe Reports’ exclusive mailing list for the latest trends, buying guides, celebrity style and more.

