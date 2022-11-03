Bold and beautiful recap: Liam has no hope and Thomas’ fashion show

As the Hope For the Future fashion preview unfolds on the catwalk with the models parading up and down, Brooke, Steffy, Katie and Carter marvel, “Wow.” Brooke can’t wait for buyers to see the showstopper – they’re going to go nuts. The conversation turns to Douglas excited to see his mother on stage. Steffy mentions her father and adds, “Hope wouldn’t have a line without the lead designer.” Brooke grits her teeth.

Related story Bold & Beautiful Powder Keg: Steffy’s next move could send Liam off the bottom and into [Spoiler]arms



On the catwalk, the creations dazzle the buyers and the fashion journalists seated on either side. Backstage, Thomas and Hope think applause is a good sign. Thomas asks, “Is Liam really not here?” He assures Hope, who grimaces, that he’s probably having a drink or something.



As Bill and Wyatt discuss a business meeting at Il Giardino, Liam slips up and joins them. Bill berates him for missing the meeting earlier and Wyatt notes that he had Hope’s fashion preview. He asks his brother, “Wait, why aren’t you here right now?”

Like a red dress and a dazzling gold first number on the runway, the audience cheers and Katie, Brooke, Carter and Steffy beam. Steffy suddenly looks around and wonders, “Where’s Liam?” Brooke looks worried.



At Il Giardino, Liam explains that he’s not at the fashion show cheering on Hope because of who he should be cheering on with her. He can’t do that anymore – see Thomas with his wife.

After: Don Diamont reveals years of reunion in the works

Backstage at the show, Thomas knows that Hope is disappointed that Liam isn’t there, but reminds him that it’s him he hates. They decide to peek through the curtains and see how the models are doing. Hope looks desperate as she searches for her husband in the crowd.



At Il Giardino, Liam complains to Bill and Wyatt about Hope and Thomas backstage at the fashion show and Thomas says, “It’s not me, Hope, it’s us. There’s nothing we can’t do together. Wyatt fumes, “Oh my God! And Hope doesn’t see what he’s doing? Bill is upset to learn that Thomas was holding her. Liam states it was either punch him in the face or walk away. Both Wyatt and Bill think he should have punched Thomas in the face.



Backstage at the fashion show, Ridge and Eric urge people to keep up the good work as the models continue their rotation. Thomas tells Hope that she was right about the dress judging by the audience reaction. He says she is also right about Liam. She should celebrate herself, not a guy who can’t agree with one of her colleagues. Ridge calls Thomas back and Hope fights back tears.

After: Preview of Yellowstone!

In the audience, Brooke and Katie smile as Carter says, “Not a dud in sight.” Steffy states that Hope still has to sell the showstopper or the whole show could be a failure. “You know I’m right. It’s all about Hope.



Backstage, Hope watches the models through the curtain.

At Il Giardino, Bill wonders if Hope has selective memory or something – doesn’t she remember the things Thomas has done? Liam meets a few of them and Bill and Wyatt assure him he’s not crazy. his wife should not be near Thomas. Wyatt thinks Hope needs Liam more than ever right now.



At the show, buyers are responding favorably as fashion-forward styles continue to arrive. The models pose at the end of the runway to enthusiastic applause at the end. Steffy hopes Hope can keep the momentum going – her brother worked really hard on this and it’s all on her now.

Backstage, Ridge tells Hope it’s time to get ready. Thomas reminds her that all they have done comes down to this. She jokes, “No pressure” and leaves to change. Thomas stops him. He knows Liam not showing up might throw a person, but it’s not going to throw him. Why? Because he made this dress for her; he embodies everything he sees in her. When she hits the runway, every reporter and every person in the room will see what they see in her. “A woman who commands the stage, a woman who owns the room.” They will all see why he is a one woman man. “That woman is you, Hope.” Hope tells him that’s very nice. He tries to inspire her. “I can’t wait to see you shine.”

After: ‘Thomas’ and ‘Brooke’ behind the scenes

Later, Thomas tells Ridge, Eric, and Zende that Hope is ready and looking flawless. Eric pats his grandson on the back.

At the restaurant, Bill tells Wyatt that Liam shouldn’t have to go watch Hope and Thomas on the runway promoting sustainable fabrics or anything Hope For the Future. Liam thinks his father is right. It’s about his state of mind. He can’t watch it with Thomas.

After: HFTF show could end one couple and start another

During the show, Ridge takes the stage to rave about the collection. They are known for high fashion but from time to time they branch out. They’ve done it before with (his voice catches) Brooke’s Bedroom… and now they’re doing it with Hope For the Future. It announces the showstopper designed by his son Thomas and modeled by the one and only Hope Spencer.



Backstage, Thomas reminds Hope that together they can do anything as she steps out onto the runway. Everyone cheers and cheers at the sight of the blonde in the silver showstopper on the floor. Hope waves to Douglas and Brooke, who give her a beaming smile. Behind the scenes, Thomas marvels that Hope owns the track. “Every clap and cheer is for her,” he told his grandfather. On the runway, the other models join Hope as she takes the mic and talks about the hard work that went into today’s presentation. She begins her thanks, which includes Liam, even though he’s not there. Hope quickly moves on to Zende and then their lead designer, her partner in crime, Thomas Forrester. Thomas joins her at the end of the track as Brooke and Katie exchange a look. Backstage, Ridge, Eric and Zende smile. On the track, Thomas and Hope hold hands and he marvels, “Magnificent.” Hope gives him a beaming smile.



After: Is Liam going to sleep with Brooke?!?

Next on Love glory and beauty: Hope, Thomas and Douglas share a special moment as the Hope For the Future fashion show wraps up.

See more photos from the fashion show in the photo gallery below

Please note that if you purchase something by clicking a link in this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.

Did you miss today’s episode? Catch up via Paramount More.