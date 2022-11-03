Camille Charrire on her Mango collection, the “naked” wedding dress scandal and the aesthetics of the French girl

The wait is over: style icon and SHE UK contributor Camille Charrière’s party season collection for Mango has ultimately uploaded – and it’s just as seamless, crystal-clear and downright fabulous as we could have hoped.

BUY CAMILLE X MANGO NOW

Ahead of the collection’s release, we sat down with Charrière to find out her design inspiration, all about her ‘naked’ wedding dress and whether she thinks the French really do it better.

What was the inspiration behind the Camille X Mango collection?

“It was really important for the collection to capture the essence of my personal style, so about half [of the looks] are creations that are loosely based on pieces that I already have and wear regularly. The other half is based on pieces I have to wish I owned – all with a big dose of 90s and 2000s party vibes. I also found inspiration in some of my biggest style icons: Kate Moss, Carla Bruni, the Olsen twins, Jane Birkin …I love the way they dress for themselves rather than the camera, keeping it simple and precise, but still ultra-feminine and sexy. My main goal was for the collection to feel timeless. Trends come and go – party trends in particular – so I wanted to design pieces that didn’t feel like they had a time stamp or an expiration date, and that could easily fit into your wardrobe existing and worn for years without having to be replaced with something new.

How do you integrate vintage into your wardrobe alongside high street pieces?

‘I’ve always mixed vintage and high street in my wardrobe – I always will. I love vintage clothes and there’s nothing like this love at first sight when you discover an exceptional piece. But you really can’t create outfits based on vintage alone – unless you make finding the perfect pieces your full-time job! Vintage isn’t the most inclusive way to buy either: there’s a real shortage of plus sizes, so it’s hard to find the right piece if you’re not the average sample size.

Camille Charrière X Mango Courtesy

“I tend to look to the high street to build my wardrobe with all the basics – things I’m going to wear again and again, from everyday basics to those reliable going out pieces like a dress. spaghetti straps or a cute little cardigan. Then I mix and match with my standout vintage pieces, to balance them. My Mango collection acts as the perfect blend of both, with vintage designs and timeless aesthetics, as well as looks more basic and standout. The idea was to provide those extra pieces that you’ve been looking for that will never go out of style – like a leopard print dress, for example, that all kinds of women have been wearing for decades and that suits almost everyone It’s the kind of thing you’ll wear forever and complement your wardrobe – so there’s no “need” to buy hundreds of new things every year.

I’ve always mixed vintage and high street in my wardrobe – I always will.

Tell us about your favorite piece from the collection…

‘The little lace dress is particularly close to my heart because it was inspired by a dress I was going to wear to my wedding. My original plan was to get married in Sicily, and I was determined to wear a white lace mini dress very similar to the one we made for the collection – but then our wedding was moved twice and ended up being in winter, so I no longer felt entitled to wear it. People are scared of lace because they think it might look a bit like lingerie, but now that people are more comfortable showing their skin and dressing for themselves, I think it’s gonna be a big comeback.

Buy Camille X Mango now Semi-sheer dress with rhinestones CAMILLE X MANGO Animal Print Heeled Sandal CAMILLE X MANGO crystal dress CAMILLE X MANGO High heeled leather boot CAMILLE X MANGO

mango.com Sequin dress CAMILLE X MANGO Short guipure dress CAMILLE X MANGO Heeled sandal with rhinestone strap CAMILLE X MANGO Animal print satin skirt CAMILLE X MANGO Asymmetric hem dress CAMILLE X MANGO Faceted crystal hoop earrings CAMILLE X MANGO Wool coat with detachable fur CAMILLE X MANGO

What holiday season trends are you most excited about?

“I’m still very into the ‘naked’ clothing trend – I don’t think it’s going to go anywhere and I’m very happy about it. I was getting a lot of backlash about it when I endorsed it for the first time, and now suddenly it’s everywhere! So I feel validated. I also like a bit of sparkle, especially when it’s party season. Living in London, the weather can be a bit cloudy – it gets dark really early and things can get a bit depressing – so putting on a really fun sparkly dress is a great way to lift your spirits One of the best things about living in London is that even if you go to the pub you can always get away with wearing something a little too high I also really like the corset trend – we actually created a leather corset mini dress for the collection which is the one of my favorites.

Camille Charrière X Mango Courtesy

Do you have any advice on how to do “nude dressing”?

“When I got married in my sheer lace dress, there was a plot rejection that you could see my lingerie. Perhaps naively, I really did not expect it. Some people were ruder than I thought necessary. But it made me realize that not everyone is comfortable showing their skin – and that’s fine. Everyone has their taste. But I wanted to offer something to those who, like me, would love to incorporate the “naked” dressing room into their wardrobe.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website.

“We’ve created beautiful, sparkly underwear that goes perfectly underneath and makes sheer dresses a little easier to wear while still feeling like part of the outfit. There’s also always the option of wearing a dress babydoll underneath – most vintage dresses come with this Slip dresses are super easy to find and go with everything, and a great option for those who don’t want to be completely “bare”.

Camille Charrière X Mango Courtesy

You said that when you go out, you “become a totally different person.” What do you mean?

“I grew up in France, so all my formative years where I really built my personal style was spent there. I never really dressed when I lived in France, even when I was at university and going out more – it was mostly about creating an immaculate French girl look, wearing a wardrobe of pieces that I would wear again and again. But now I’ve lived in London for nearly a decade, and I’ve slowly but surely embraced what makes London style so electrifying. Brits really like to embrace clothes as a means of expression – and there’s a non-judgmental ‘wear what you want’ and ‘anything goes’ attitude. Which is unprecedented in France. As I got a bit older, I developed this “going out personality” where I allow the Britishness around me to seep into my style, and I started to explore clothes more and wear what I want. And I love that.

When I got married in my sheer lace dress, there was a plot rejection that you could see my lingerie. Perhaps naively, I really did not expect it.

Do you think the “French girl” aesthetic we all aspire to is a myth or a reality?

“It’s definitely not a myth, and there’s actually a formula for having that French girl aesthetic. Unfortunately, it’s not something that can be replicated for a day or an outfit. It’s a way of life. To their credit, the French don’t do a lot of shopping, and they tend to dress the same whether they’re in their 20s, 30s, 40s or 50s – which means maybe it’s a little boring in their twenties and a little sexier in their fifties. I think it’s pretty amazing: French women don’t start trying to hide their bodies under giant tent dresses as they get older.

Camille Charrière X Mango Courtesy

“The problem now, though, is that because the French girl aesthetic is so desirable, it’s become a bit manufactured – and therefore less interesting.” If you go to Paris, you can always spot the real French girls. They are all dressed pretty much the same and look very classy. But that comes at a price because it means people don’t really dare to explore other aspects of their personality. Now that I live on this side of the Channel I have been able to detach myself from it and see it for what it is.

BUY CAMILLE X MANGO NOW