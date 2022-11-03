Jan-Jan Van Essche will present his fall 2023 collection at Pitti Uomo





MILAN Pitti Uomolove story with Antwerp school continues. After inviting Anne Demeulemeester to celebrate his career in fashion via an exhibition last June, the men’s collection tradeshow Invited Jan-Jan Van Essche, based in Antwerp, Belgium as a designer project for the next edition, which will take place from January 10 to 13 at the Fortezza da Basso in Florence, Italy. No more WWD The designer will mount a parade on January 11 in an as yet unknown location. Born and based in AntwerpVan Essche graduated from the city’s Royal Academy of Fine Arts in 2003 and launched his brand in 2010 with a collection called Yukkuri, the Japanese expression for relaxing. Credited for his minimalist designs stemming from open and free forms and stripped of frills, details and cultural connotations even when referring to African clothing, Japanese kimonos and medieval Belgian clothing, Van Essche debuted on the program for Paris Fashion Week in 2021 with a digital showcase and held its first physical presentation last June. I am truly happy, honored and grateful to be invited by Pitti Uomo to present our work, Van Essche said. This will be our very first show, so it will be a special event for us anyway. Being able to stage this first show in the unique atmosphere of the city of Florence makes it even more special, something I could only have dreamed of. We feel very supported in the creation of the presentation and are very motivated to make it an unforgettable moment, added the designer. Jan-Jan Van Essche Men’s Spring 2023 At first, Van Essche presented a single annual collection, coinciding with the spring season until 2013, when the commercial viability of the brand convinced him to introduce a second exhibition of projects focusing on his textile research at the catwalks. of men’s fashion in June. The story continues Word of mouth and a semi-annual showroom in Paris have won him loyal stockists such as Dover Street Market in Tokyo, Japan; H. Lorenzo in London, England; Joyce in Hong Kong, China, and Stijl in Belgium. Jan-Jan Van Essche is a reserved but emblematic figure in contemporary menswear, so much so that he would probably be the first to consider any claim of gender distinction superfluous, said Lapo Cianchi, director of communications and events at Pitti Imagine. Instead, he is interested in generating, each time, a different version of the same model of elegance and ease and conveying an idea of ​​freedom. Aware of his discretion and the attention he pays to maintaining a fair balance between the content and the display of his collections, I was not sure that he would accept our invitation. The announcement follows news that Martine Rose is also on her way to Florence to unveil her brands’ Fall 2023 menswear collection as a guest designer at the shows, as noted. Pitti Uomo organizers are stepping up the hype around the 103rd edition of the show, after the June event suggested business was back in full force after a few pandemic-disrupted and digital-only editions. Click here to read the full article.

