Louis Vuitton chooses the Perot Museum as a showcase to sell its fashion





Luxury shopping does not start and end in beautiful stores, sometimes it appears in other beautiful spaces. Louis Vuitton is doing just that on Nov. 15 when it showcases its Cruise 2023 collection in Dallas for an invitation-only shopping event at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. Louis Vuitton has a perfectly fine store, one of the biggest, at the Dallas NorthPark Center, but that’s beside the point. Retailers and luxury brands have been trying to make shopping more fun since the pandemic and to enter customers’ social calendars with big milestone events. The Parisian fashion house has used buildings it considers architecturally interesting and bathed in natural light as backdrops for its fashion and trunk shows. The collection coming to Dallas was unveiled in May in La Jolla, California at the Salk Institute for Biological Studies, which sits on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean and has been revered for its architectural design since its construction in 1965. Since D-FW lacks mountains and oceans, Dallas Perot was chosen for its lighting and interesting backdrop that Louis Vuitton is looking for. The sun will plan an active role in the event, according to a press release from Louis Vuitton. There are two fashion shows at 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. immediately followed by private appointments for shopping. Show attendees will include top Louis Vuitton customers as well as key local press and influencers, a company spokesperson said. vogue Editor Anna Wintour, who attended the Cruise 2023 collection debut in La Jolla, does not plan to attend the Dallas event, he said. The Perot Museum opened in 2012 and was designed by Thom Mayne, founder of Los Angeles-based Morphosis architects. The museums website says it has a variety of floor plans and special event options for groups of up to 1,500 people. Chantel Boudreaux, senior director of operations and events at the Perot Museum, said the events generate revenue of around $1 million a year and that these funds complement the museums’ programs. The museum was built in the hope that it would become a space not only to inspire minds with nature and science, Boudreaux said, but also to be a gathering place for unforgettable moments. More than 225 events, from bar mitzvahs to weddings, are organized in the various spaces of the museum. Attendance at the morning and afternoon Louis Vuitton events is expected to be 200 people each. Performances will take place in the lobby, which is surrounded by windows. The decor of the Louis Vuitton sets will incorporate the exact color of the museum’s concrete. The Louis Vuitton Cruise 2023 collection arrives in Dallas on November 15 at the Perot Museum. (Louis Vuitton) The venue joins an impressive list of venues for Cruise fashion shows selected by Nicolas Ghesquière, artistic director of the brand’s women’s collections. Past locations have included John Lautner’s Bob and Delores Hope Estate in Palm Springs, CA (2015); Oscar Niemeyer’s MAC in Niteroi, Brazil (2016); Leoh Ming Pei’s Miho Museum outside Kyoto, Japan (2017); and Eero Saarinen’s TWA Flight Center at JFK Airport in New York (2019). Twitter: @MariaHalkias Looking for more retail coverage? Click here to read all news and retail updates. Click here to subscribe to D-FW Retail and other newsletters from The Dallas Morning News.

