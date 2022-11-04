First Look: the “Designer Dress Days” sale is back at Legacy Village





NCJW has hosted the event for over 50 years, all proceeds help support their mission to improve the lives of women, children and families in Northeast Ohio.

LYNDHURST, Ohio After a 3-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the National Council of Jewish Women is back with its annual fundraiser, Designer clothing days where you can score amazing fashion deals for a great cause. The organization has hosted the event for more than 50 years and co-chair Marcy Schwartz says all proceeds from the fundraiser help support their mission to improve the lives of women, children and families in the Northeast. from Ohio. “We have clothes that have been donated by very generous people in our community. Beautiful…exclusive designer clothes [and] we select all the most beautiful things, and we keep them all year round just for this event.” This year, the organization is thrilled to bring a little dose of fun back to the community. “I’m just excited to see everyone again [after this] hiatus. You know, those two years have been tough for people and it’s fun,” Schwartz said. “It’s exciting stuff.” 3News’ Kierra Cotton got an exclusive look at this year’s sale, with a little help from Hallie Abrams, 3News Style Contributorwho is a longtime supporter of the event and the NCJW. Hallie walked Kierra through the different sections of the sale – and explained that you can find everything from current labels to vintage treasures – even items that have never been worn. Hallie and Kierra pulled an Armani blazer from the rack that still had tags showing it originally retailed for $975 – and was selling at the event for just $70. But clothes aren’t the only thing you’ll find at Designer Dress Days, they also offer a variety of fancy costumes and jewelry in addition to handbags, one of the biggest draws. “People are literally lining up to come here [for the bags.] It’s very often their first stop,” Hallie explained. No matter your budget, style preference or size, there’s a little something for everyone – including Kierra, who couldn’t resist bringing home a fabulous new blazer. But before you take your shoes shopping, Hallie has a few tips to keep in mind before rummaging through the shelves. “Very often it helps to wear a column of color, like a black t-shirt and black pants, because that way when you’re trying things out, you don’t get distracted,” she explained. “And…definitely try things on.” The dressing room is where so many friends make… I’d see something on you and say, ‘Oh my God, that’s so cute.’ And then you’re like, ‘I’m not going to take it.’ I would try it and it might be my favorite piece. But remember, this 3-day event is a marathon, not a sprint, so Hallie says, be sure to be patient and allow plenty of time to take it all in. “You are on a treasure hunt and you find a piece that suits you.” Designer Dress Days 2022 will take place on Friday, November 4 (Special Preview Day, $20 admission), Saturday, November 5, and Sunday, November 6 at its 2022 location: Legacy Village, next to Dicks Sporting Goods. You can find more information here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wkyc.com/article/life/shopping/first-look-the-designer-dress-days-sale-back-at-legacy-village/95-0a493425-d110-4fd3-a1f3-c1834a921d2c The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos