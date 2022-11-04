Do you like to shop, but have a budget? These 15 retailers and apps offer student discounts | UB today





Our list will help you save on clothes, cosmetics, food, etc. Do you like to shop, but have a limited budget? Do not worry. Many national and local retailers offer student discounts that can result in substantial savings. Just use your Boston University online email and you can save up to 25% on items ranging from food to household items to clothing. Check out our list of 18 stores and services that could save you money. Many have more than one location in and around Boston and most have online options. So before you go shopping in the fall, check out our list. You’ll be glad you did. ASOS, the famous British online fashion and cosmetics retailer, offers stylish clothing lines for men and women. It’s a must have for anyone looking for the latest fashion trends, whether it’s hoodies, jeans or evening wear. You will also find sunglasses, bags, scarves, hats, watches, jewelry and gift items. She also sells face and body products. Delivery: 10% off with an .edu email address

Location: On line Whether you’re booking a return trip or embarking on an adventure to somewhere new, Amtrak, the nation’s passenger rail service, offers routes connecting Boston to destinations across the country. (Amtrak serves 46 of the country’s 48 contiguous states, as well as 9 Canadian cities.) Students ages 17 to 24 who buy their tickets a day before a trip can travel at a discounted rate. Delivery: 15 percent off

Location: On line Grubhub is the indispensable online food delivery company, especially during the ongoing pandemic. Simply download the app, choose one of the many local restaurants, and have food delivered right to your doorstep with a free Grubhub+ subscription with your BU email. Some popular local restaurants offering Grubhub delivery are T-Anthonys Pizzeria, Sweetgreen, and Zaftigs. Delivery: Various student discounts and promotions on the app

Location: On line To use this free app, all you need is a valid student email address. Unidays provides discount codes for food and beverages and various retailers, such as Levis, Dr. Martens, Express, Apple, Seamless, Adidas, etc. Most discounts are only valid for online purchases. Sign up and discover the full list of discounts here. Delivery: Varies by item

Location: On line Designed for students, Amazon Prime Student is a six-month trial service that offers free two-day shipping on all Amazon orders, unlimited streaming of Prime movies and TV shows, and exclusive deals on cases phones, snacks, clothing, personal care, and more. At the end of the six-month trial, students can sign up for Amazon Prime at half the usual cost, plus they’ll be eligible for exclusive student deals. You will need a valid student email address. Delivery: The six-month trial period is free. Students are then eligible for half the regular Amazon Prime membership ($7.49 per month).

Location: On line Apple offers discounts on many electronic devices, including education price discounts on iPads and MacBooks. You can also get discounts on Apple’s popular music subscription for up to 48 months and access Apple TV+ for a limited time, free with an Apple Music student subscription. Delivery: Discount depends on product, see website for details

Pitches: On line; 815 Boylston Street, Boston; Shops at Chestnut Hill, 199 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill; CambridgeSide, 100 CambridgeSide Place, Cambridge One of the most respected and widely read newspapers in the world, the New York Times is essential reading, regardless of your major. It offers a great online student discount, making it easy to stay up to date with the latest news. COM students get free access if they register here with their BU email. Access will be granted within the week. Delivery: Free for COM students or a general discounted rate of $4 per month (online subscription only; normally $25 per month)

Location: On line The the wall street journal is essential reading not only for those looking to keep up to date with the latest business and financial news, but also for those seeking a more conservative analysis of politics. The press articles and reports on the arts are also superb. Students are entitled to a discount for the online website and mobile app. Delivery: $4 per month or $24 for a year

Location: On line Moleskine is known for its timeless and elegant notebooks, diaries, wallets and pens. You’ll find classic black notebooks and special edition notebooks, including Harry Potter and Hello Kitty, as well as personalized and customizable notebooks and planners. Delivery: 15% off with an .edu email address

Pitches: On line Although not a student discount, Honey is still a great tool for saving online. The browser extension helps you save big by finding discounts and deals when you visit a retailer website for food, clothing, furniture, and more. Honey also offers the option of joining Honey Gold, which earns you points that you can redeem for gift cards at your favorite stores. Delivery: Varies by site and product

Location: On line Goodwill is not just a chain of thrift stores. The national non-profit organization provides job placement and skills-building training to tens of thousands of people each year. Your purchases at Goodwill stores help support these efforts. Stop by and browse their extensive inventory of clothing, art, jewelry, books, second-hand housewares and furniture, vinyl records and more. Delivery: 10% off entire purchase with student card, Thursdays only

Location: 965 Commonwealth Ave., Boston, and at any Goodwill store This famous brand of denim clothing offers timeless styles of high quality at an affordable price. Get some new jeans for the day to day or a fleece-lined jacket for the cold weather ahead. You will need to verify your student status through SheerID, a portal similar to Unidays. Delivery: 15% off with an .edu email address

Location: On line If you’re looking for reasonably priced jeans or a timeless top, American Eagle Outfitters clothing and accessories store is for you. The store sells clothing for men and women: jeans, hoodies, sweaters, jackets, coats, etc. It emphasizes body positivity and diversity, with women’s sizes from 000 to 24 and extra-short to extra-long. The Aerie partner store offers comfortable underwear. Delivery: 20% off with Unidays

Pitches: CambridgeSide, 100 CambridgeSide Place, Cambridge If you’re looking for a great pair of running shoes, sweatshirts, fleece tops, running shorts or pants, Adidas has them all. This long-time favorite of athletes is renowned for its durable sportswear. Delivery: 30% off and free shipping, online only with Unidays

Location: On line Madewell is known for its colorful women’s t-shirts, dresses, sweaters, skirts and accessories, as well as its sustainably produced denim jeans. The company also offers a vibrant menswear line, available at the Newbury Street location. Popular brands include Brixton, Madewell x Lively, Madewell x Penfield and Vans. Delivery: 15% off online and in store with a student card

Pitches: On line; 329 Newbury Street, Boston; Prudential Center, 800 Boylston Street, Boston A must-have for those who prefer a preppy, tailored look, J.Crew offers classic clothing and accessories for men, women and kids. Brands include Banjanan, Hatch and Tribe Alive. You’ll find tweed blazers, turtleneck sweater dresses and plenty of cashmere suitable for the cold months ahead. Delivery: 15% off online and in store with a student card

Pitches: On line; Copley Place, 100 Huntington Ave., Boston; Shops at Chestnut Hill, 199 Boylston St., Chestnut Hill; CambridgeSide, 100 CambridgeSide Place, Cambridge A self-proclaimed preppy chain for the whole family, Vineyard Vines offers a wide range of button-down shirts, polo shirts, blazers, sweaters, pants, ties and belts, as well as colorful men’s shorts and blouses, skirts and shorts. for women. Delivery: 15% discount with student card

Pitches: On line Love to cook, but don’t know what to buy? Hello Fresh is for you. The online food delivery service provides ingredients and recipes for easy-to-prepare and nutritious meals. The service offers four meal options: meat and vegetables, vegetables, family and low calorie. You can choose how many people you want to feed and how many recipes/meals to order each week. Delivery: 15% off each box subscription when you sign up as a new customer

