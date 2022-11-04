Johnny Depp cast in Rihanna’s ‘Savage X Fenty’ fashion show





Johnny Depp will appear in Rihannas Savage X Fenty Vol. 4″ televised fashion show,” confirmed the Los Angeles Times. A Thursday report from TMZ corroborated by The Times describes the role of the Pirates of the Caribbean actors in the program as a surprise guest star. According to TMZ, Depp is not expected to walk the runway but will be wearing designs from the Savage X Fentys menswear collection and will be the first man highlighted for a featured moment during the show. The latest Savage X Fenty casting news comes months after Depp won more than $10 million in his Virginia libel lawsuit against ex-wife and fellow actor Amber Heard, who accused him of domestic violence and of sexual assault. Depp denied Heards’ claims and argued during the trial that she was the abuser in their relationship. The jury awarded Heard $2 million. Rihanna’s fourth Savage X Fenty show, which premieres Nov. 9 on Amazon Prime Video, will mark Depp’s second TV appearance after the trial. He previously made an unexpected appearance at the 2022 Video Music Awards, which projected his face onto a lunar person floating above the stage, a stuntwoman whom the Heards sister called disgusting and clearly desperate on MTV. According to TMZ, Depp has already filmed his Savage X Fenty spot after Rihanna and her team invited him to join the TV specials lineup, which also includes Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph, the alum. ‘Empire Taraji P. Henson, Shang-Chi breakout Simu Liu and other celebrities. While some praised Rihanna for putting Depp on the show following her divisive defamation lawsuit, others were highly critical of her and the Oscar nominee. Rihanna is doing everything she can to rehabilitate the image of a domestic abuser and a rapist, it’s crazy because the hell it’s Johnny Depp, a fast rotting corpse, that he’s going to do to a LINGERIE SHOW? tweeted @kirkxxs. but even beyond that, does she even know her audience? Rihanna can’t be serious? tweeted @feneptune_. with all these handsome, trouble-free men in hollywood, and johnny depp is the one you like the most? Rihanna is so weird for bringing Johnny Depp on her show, wrote another Twitter user. NO ONE was talking about this man until the trial. the ONLY reason it’s relevant is to beat women. like where his head is. Representatives for Rihanna and Depp did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Times on Thursday. Meanwhile, Depps supporters went into full celebration mode. I feel so passionate about Johnny Depp and his rebirth from the ashes today, tweeted @JDisALegend2022. I’m so proud of him. … a lot of other successes, and today this novelty with Rihanna. I love Rihanna! tweeted @Abba_Annabelle. Thank you Fenty for supporting Johnny Depp. Now I’m going to sit and watch all the QTs of the kids crying over their mom and screaming the jump scare. Oh it’s good, on so many levels, tweeted @GellertDepp. Depp’s speech aside, Rihanna has been making a lot of headlines lately while preparing for her long-awaited return to music. Last week she released Lift Me Up from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, her first new song in six years. And in February, the Anti artist will headline the Super Bowl LVII halftime show at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

