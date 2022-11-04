This holiday season, avoid the evening dress and opt for a festive ensemble





As holiday party invitations start rolling in, sometimes a one-of-a-kind party dress just isn’t enough. Think beyond minis and midis and opt for a matching two-piece set that’s as fun as it is festive. The chic combination of a beautiful top paired with a matching skirt or pants is a surefire way to achieve sartorial success this holiday season. The shimmering palettes you’d expect from a festive holiday dress can also be found on these sequined skirt sets from Paco Rabanne and & Other Stories to a silver metallic bustier and matching pants from New Arrivals. Sparkly two-piece party sets weren’t just a trend on the FW22 runways, but on vogues own VOGUE World: New York Runway. Matchy-matchy style is guaranteed to secure you a spot on this season’s best-dressed list, especially when the options are as bright and beautiful as the ones below. More than just shiny sequin sets, there are also other textured two-piece versions, like a pink fringed skirt by Jonathan Simkhai, an embellished tank top and midi skirt by Dries Van Noten, and a velvet bodysuit and miniskirt. by Isabel Marant. For those who want to forgo all sets of skirts, there are also elegant suiting options, from the satin Zaras suit to the red velvet suits of Veronica Beard and Blaz Milano. And for the party girl who dares to bare it all, there’s a sequin bra top from Khaite that pairs perfectly with her matching chiffon midi skirt. Evening separates are also the perfect base for evening accessories to shine too, like a pair of embellished Mary Jane heels or a sequined Moon bag. This winter, take a stand for the anti-party dress and shop these 19 matching two-piece sets that are sure to dazzle you all season long. Dries Van Noten embellished sequined tulle tank top Dries Van Noten fringed sequined tulle midi skirt Self-Portrait Embellished Knot Cropped Jacket Self-Portrait bow-embellished crepe skort Veronica Beard Gaya Dickey velvet blazer Veronica Beard Lebone Velvet Flare Pants Paco Rabanne chainmail bustier top Paco Rabanne ruffled sequined tulle mini skirt Altuzarra Melitta sequined knit turtleneck sweater Altuzarra Dione sequined-knit midi skirt Zara double-breasted satin-effect blazer Zara wide-leg side-stripe trousers Lapointe Sequined Crop Top Lapointe sequined midi skirt Christopher John Rogers asymmetric jacquard top Asymmetric pleated neon viscose skirt Christopher John Rogers Khaite The Frida bra Khaite The Aya sequined silk-chiffon midi skirt Isabel Marant Goldano cutout gathered crushed-velvet bodysuit Isabel Marant Guilayo gathered stretch crushed-velvet mini skirt Jonathan Simkhai Ronette sequined bra top Lucee Sequin Midi Skirt by Jonathan Simkhai 16Tania Arlington Sequin Tulle Tank Top 16Arlington Haile Leather Mini Skirt Staud Oak moire wide leg trousers & Other Stories asymmetric sequin crop top & Other Stories midi sequin pencil skirt Oscar de la Renta flower and sequin peplum top Oscar de la Renta cropped sequined skinny trousers Stella Commission cutout sequined satin camisole Commission Stella sequined tulle skirt Jealousy Fire Blaz Milano Velvet Blazer Jealousy Fire Blaz Milano Velvet Pants

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/party-two-piece-sets The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos