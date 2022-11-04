Trade Line CPO Jacket Review and Approval

Timothee Mulcare

I’m a shirt jacket evangelist. I own more than I care to admit, and while I don’t believe everyone should dig enough As deep into this particular sartorial rabbit hole as I have, I’m a strong believer in every closet having at least one. Maybe two. Hey, call it three.

When it comes to which shirt jackets should fill these positions, options and opinions abound. Some people will say that the three-pocket chore coat, which began as workman’s clothing in late 19th century France, is just fine. I love a chore coat, but I’m not sure I agree. When I say shirt jackets, I’m talking about something, well…more shirt. Something with a familiar-looking button front, curved hem and one or two chest flap pockets. Something like Line of Trade’s CPO Jacket, whose design dates back nearly 100 years and should be slotted into your outerwear rotation with all due speed.

A wool-blend outer is made even warmer with 60gsm polyfill insulation. Timothee Mulcare

It is steeped in military and male history.

Like so many other trench coats, field jackets, chinos, the roots of the CPO jacket can be traced back to the armed forces. In this case, it was the US Navy, which issued thick woolen overshirts to chief petty officers, hence the name “CPO” since the 1930s. The shirt was a staple during World War II and the post-war, eventually seeping into civilian life in much the same way as other standard items, with people casually wearing their old uniforms until they became a staple. The style continued to grow for a few decades, but its popularity waned until recent years, when designers, direct-to-consumer brands and mall stalwarts all started creating their own versions. In other words: this thing has pedigree. And when it comes to building a long-lasting wardrobe, focusing on styles that have already proven they can stand the test of time is always a winning decision.

It features classic shirt jacket details like a buttoned cuff. Timothee Mulcare

It’s not frozen in the past.

Now that we’ve unpacked the story behind the CPO jacket, let’s take a moment to acknowledge that Line of Trade’s riff on style isn’t too tied to the story. It has the two flap pockets that came to define the style, of course, but that’s not all; some handwarmer pockets at the hips so your fingers won’t freeze if you forget your gloves this winter. And instead of relying solely on the chunky wool-blend exterior for warmth, it’s got an insulating lining, so you’ll be toasty warm. And while navy is the favorite color for government-issued CPO jackets (not exactly shocking, I know), this one comes in a deep bluish green that’s both understated and decidedly modern.

Hand warmer pockets are essential on very cold days. Timothee Mulcare

This is a cold weather utility drive.

When I say this shirt jacket can pretty much do it all, I mean it in different ways. Functionally, it will keep you warm without overheating on fall days when worn over a t-shirt or button-up shirt. Layer a sweater or hoodie underneath and you’re ready for the onset of winter. And when the world goes full gel, it’s time to stop treating it like an outer coat and put a topcoat on it for some serious protection from Mother Nature. Play your cards right and you can easily squeeze three seasons of constant wear out of this thing. And what to wear it with? Well, it’s basically a shirt in a not-quite-neutral hue that will go well with all but the brightest greens and blues. (Even then, who am I to judge someone for a little power shock?) What I mean here, as you’ve no doubt already guessed, is that the thing is versatile. Dress it up with high-waisted pleated pants and loafers. Dress it up with distressed jeans and a pair of Chucks. Have fun with it, because unlike those sailors of a century ago, you’re not in uniform, though you might end up wearing it so often it feels like you are.

