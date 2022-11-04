Johnny Depp will take part in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty fashion show





Johnny Depp is set to appear in Rihanna’s upcoming fashion show, a source confirmed to CBS News on Thursday. This will be one of Depp’s first major appearances since the libel lawsuit with ex-wife and fellow actress Amber Heard earlier this year. Depp’s appearance, first reported by TMZ, will be during the “star moment” of the Savage X Fenty fashion show, the source said. He will be the first male in the show’s history to play the role, the source said. Depp and Rihanna were “excited to collaborate,” the source said. The show is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 9. According to TMZ, Depp has already filmed his role. The news drew mixed reactions online, with some fans applauding the actor’s surprise appearance, while others questioned Rihanna’s choice to include Depp on the show, leading to the hashtag #JohnnyDeppIsAWifeBeater trending on Twitter. News of Depp’s appearance comes months after the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star made a surprise appearance as Moon Person at the MTV Video Music Awards earlier this year. Hovering from the ceiling, Depp, or rather a digital representation of his face, appeared inside the VMA mascot’s helmet and cracked several jokes throughout the show. A jury found both Depp and Heard responsible in their libel suits earlier this year. Depp had sued his ex-wife for a December 2018 op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in which she described herself as “a public figure representing domestic violence”. Depp was never mentioned by name in the article, but his team argued he was defamed. Heard then counter-sued Depp for a statement his lawyer made to the Daily Mail the abuse caller claims a hoax. Much of the testimony at trial centered on allegations of abuse by both parties. Understood described more than a dozen alleged assaults, including at least one sexual assault, while Depp said he never hit Heard and that she was the attacker. Depp was awarded $15 million in damages while Heard was awarded $2 million. While the jury found Depp should be awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages, the judge said Virginia state law capped punitive damages at $350,000, which means Depp’s award would total $10.35 million. New trends

