Kate Middeton stuns in a bodycon mesh dress and heels



















03 November 2022 – 12:30



Laura Sutcliffe

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales looked amazing in Scarborough wearing a beautiful beige ensemble as she stepped out alongside husband Prince William

Thursday, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Scarborough, highlighting the work of two organisations: The Street, which supports young people’s mental health – and The Rainbow Centre, which supports the community in the face of the rising cost of living. Both are funded in partnership with the Royal Foundation and the Two Ridings Community Foundation. READ: Meghan Markle’s favorite designer was largely inspired by Princess Kate Kate looked super stylish as always, wearing a sumptuous beige overcoat from Max&Co layered over a beige turtleneck knit dress with long sleeves, a bodycon fit and a beige Boden belt. Wow! The princess wore her hair loose with a side parting and natural makeup highlighted her pretty features. Loading player… WATCH: Kate Middleton’s best outfits of the past ten years DeMellier’s “Nano Montreal bag in deep caramel smooth leather” completed her stylish outfit, in addition to timeless high heels in neural tones from Ralph Lauren. The Princess of Wales looked beyond elegant in beige Mirror Kate’s luxe look with her gorgeous bag below. The Nano Montreal, £295/$395, Demellier BUY NOW While you’re at it, why not add a similar beige dress and coat to your winter shopping cart? Double-breasted wool coat, £119.99/$199.99, Mango BUY NOW Perkins Collar Knitted Dress, £35.99/$59.99, Mango BUY NOW The royal is back to work after a refreshing two-week break with her three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. MORE: Princess Kate looks practically perfect in a polka dot blouse and fitted pants Kate’s last public appearance was in early October, when she visited the Copper Box Arena at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park and took part in an event called Coach Core, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. She completed her neutral look with a designer handbag and heels Watching her head spin, Kate wowed the crowd dressed in simple black trousers and a beautiful Chanel blue tweed jacket. We love this style; it comes with elegant trim and gold button detailing. She wore her hair in a perfectly blow-dried style and her makeup was as flawless as ever. The royal was joined for the outing by her husband, Prince William READ: Princess Kate’s famous vintage dress is so popular – the brand brought it back The royal brunette doesn’t often wear vintage pieces or items from Chanel, so it was a nice surprise. Kate still has a Chanel bag, which is also a vintage piece. The burgundy bag she is carrying is from Chanel’s Fall/Winter 2016/2017 collection. It features the iconic Chanel logo on the front in matching enamel and an intricately patterned enamel and brass handle. It is made of quilted calfskin. The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

