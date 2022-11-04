Can Fashions’ favorite sustainability standard be saved?

Over the past decade, the Sustainable Apparel Coalition has been one of fashion’s most powerful and influential sustainability-focused trade groups, with members including Patagonia, Nike and the H&M Group. Its widely used suite of tools, collectively known as the Higg Index, was considered an industry standard for measuring environmental and social impact.

This year, it all came crashing down when Norwegian regulators concluded its ratings weren’t strong enough to back up the big brands’ eco-marketing claims. The high-profile scandal exposed longstanding criticism of the quality of the organization’s data, the metrics it uses and the validity of standards set by self-regulating, industry-backed organizations like the SAC.

It was a real jab through the arcs, said George Harding-Rolls, campaign director for the environmental campaign group Changing Markets Foundation, which has published several reports criticizing the Higg index. It’s a bit of a judgment call.

This week, the SAC faced criticism at its annual meeting in Singapore, seeking to lay out a roadmap to move beyond the current controversy and restore confidence in efforts to establish a standardized way to measure and substantiate environmental claims.

The conversation [with regulators] is a really positive step forward,” ISC CEO Amina Razvi told members in her opening remarks. It’s about progress and involving a much wider set of stakeholders in the conversation.

It’s a pivotal moment for the fashion industry, which faces a broader credibility crisis as regulatory demands to tackle greenwashing with more accurate and transparent information are met with a gaping data gap. .

SAC’s position at the heart of the debate stems from a decision last year to push brands to use its materials impact data as a tool to market their sustainability credentials, despite internal and external concerns about its shortcomings. The scheme was put on hiatus in June, after the Norwegian Consumer Authority concluded it had the potential to mislead consumers.

There’s been a lot of focus on impact labels, said Jeremy Lardeau, vice president of the Higg Index’s SAC. We learned a ton of stuff and it sparked a lot of conversations until we had this debate, it was hard for us to do anything else.

Some large companies had already withdrawn. Adidas left the coalition about two years ago and now uses an internal program that is independently audited annually to monitor and report impact data. French luxury conglomerate Kering quietly left the coalition last December. The problem with the Higg index is that it’s not third-party verified data, and that’s what’s recommended, said Graldine Vallejo, sustainability program director at Kering. We believe this is not enough for the luxury sector.

Members of the organization cover about half of the global apparel and footwear industry, and while some companies have left, others have joined, Lardeau said, adding that member responses to the current crisis have been largely favourable. They want to know, how can we help them? How can we understand the issues raised, respond to criticism and improve the state of the industry?, he said.

Last month, Dutch and Norwegian regulators spelled out exactly what they think it should look like, calling on the organization to fill data gaps, employ an independent third party to verify results and ensure that any use in marketing claims is properly contextualized.

The industry needs to take a step back and look at what it’s doing, said Tonje Drevland, head of the Norwegian consumer authorities’ monitoring department. You have to invite critics; you can’t have the industry debate and conclude [its own rules].

The SAC is currently working with accounting firm KPMG to perform a third-party assessment of the Higg tools. It is setting up a trio of expert panels to review its assessments of materials, brands and factories with a view to releasing results in the first quarter of 2023, Lardeau said.

At the same time, it has stepped up its commitments to improve available data, working with other industry groups, such as the non-profit Textile Exchange. The materials-focused trade group is working on updated impact assessments for mohair, wool and cashmere this year, CEO La Rhea Pepper said at the SAC annual meeting on Wednesday. She plans to spend half a million dollars next year on additional testing on materials such as polyester and leather, she said.

The SAC is working with a number of members to release funds for further impact analysis, Lardeau said. And he’s looking to regulators to settle the increasingly heated debate over how sustainability should be defined and measured for consumer-facing impact labels, he said.

The European Union is set to set rules on how brands should safeguard any eco-friendly claims at the end of this month, with industry-wide lobby groups pushing to influence how the assessment standard widely believed to underpin regulation is taking shape.

