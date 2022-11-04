Amazon fashion early Black Friday deals 2022: Boots, coats

The New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you purchase through our links.



We like to say “shop till you drop”, and it doesn’t hurt at all when the Amazon deal drops. way before Black Friday.

Now, the full suite of the retailer’s first Black Friday fashion deals is live for you to add to your basket and checkout. From dresses under $50 to top-rated sweaters, you don’t want to put down your credit card right now.

Plenty of Amazon bestsellers and flagship Amazon Essentials brand items are also on sale, and we couldn’t help but bring you our 15 favorites in this edition.

Whether you’re shopping for your boyfriend or wife wanting to lean into luxury or keep it affordable under $100, there’s a piece (or two, or three) for you.

Oh, and hurry, we expect everything Amazon will sell rapidly.

Click to access a specific category:

Best Amazon Early Black Friday Fashion Deals for Men

1. Goodthreads Slim Fit Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt, $12, original price: $15

Amazon

Not only does Amazon have some of our favorite men’s t-shirts, but many of their high-quality fabrics are on sale. The Goodthreads Slim-Fit Cotton Crewneck Tee comes in a range of great colors for under $15, but we love this muted magenta.

2. Calvin Klein Supima Cotton Plain Sweater, $44, original price: $90

Amazon

Without a huge designer logo on its sweater, the Calvin Klein Supima Cotton Solid Sweater gets our seal of approval for under $50. It’s over 50% off and looks great with a pair of dress pants for the party season.

3. The Original Muck Boot Company Arctic Sport Boot, $129, original price: $170

Amazon

Ready to splurge on winter-ready boots? Look no further than The Original Muck Boot Company and their Arctic Sport boot. For nearly 25% off, this pair will get you through the freezing cold (and come in handy when using your snowblower).

4. Lacoste Vintage Croc Full-Zip Sweatshirt, $106, original price: $195

Amazon

Ah, if not for Lacoste to make preppy everyday essentials. This deluxe Vintage Croc Full-Zip Sweatshirt is about 50% off so you can pick it up for your boyfriend or brother this holiday season.

5. Nautica Double-Breasted Pea Coat, $125, original price: $250

Amazon

As one of the best Amazon Early Black Friday fashion deals we’ve seen to date, the Nautica Double-Breasted Pea Coat is 50% off and looks perfect for any occasion. Whether you’re heading to work or heading to a formal family event, you can’t beat this classic.

Best Amazon Early Black Friday Fashion Deals for Women

1. PrettyGarden Long Sleeve Lantern Dress, $38, original price: $43

Amazon

OK, we found our Thanksgiving dress. Top rated on Amazon, the PrettyGarden Long Sleeve Lantern Dress is a flattering number on any body type and comes in a whole host of colors. Plus, it will look great on any Instagram photo.

2. Cole Haan Taffeta Down Coat, $102, original price: $150

Amazon

For a warmer-than-ever down jacket, the Cole Haan Taffeta costs just over $100 and is worth every penny. We love its padded details, side pockets and cozy collar fabric, in particular.

3. Dream Pairs Chunk Low Heel Pump Sandals, $21, original price: $46

Amazon

Amazon has some of the best bare heels, and the Dream Pairs Chunk Low Heel Pump sandals are no exception. It’s also an Amazon bestseller, with nearly 18,000 rave reviews and a design to match. Pick them up when they cost just over $20.

4. ALDO Iconipouch Wallet, $20, original price: $32

Amazon

When we see something from ALDO for just $20, we Course. The designer’s Iconipouch Wallet makes a great affordable gift for your BFF this year (or an iconic white elephant gift). We also ignored it for hours.

5. Theory Lace Trim Cardigan, $126, original price: $325

Amazon

Although a splurge, Theory is a popular designer at Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue, so when it comes to a deep discount, it’s worth it. Her delicate lace-trimmed cardigan comes in a few colors and is *drumroll please* over 60% off. It’s a steal, and you should catch it.

Best Amazon Early Black Friday fashion deals for kids

1. Kids two-piece leggings set, $8, original price: $38

Amazon

We couldn’t believe our eyes when we saw this adorable two-piece dress set for just $8! Available in multiple designs, this is the perfect gift for your niece or cousin this holiday season.

2. The Children’s Place Baby & Toddler Boys Fleece Jogger Pants, $8, original price: $20

Amazon

We want these fleece joggers from The Children’s Place in adult sizes. Also for under $10, buy these for any little kid you know who likes to stay warm. Think of it as a “young” recreational sport.

3. OshKosh B’Gosh Dahlia Slip-Ons, $14, original price: $36

Amazon

How adorable are the OshKosh B’Gosh Dahlia Slip-Ons? With over 50% off they are suitable for almost any season and come in a range of colors to choose from. In addition, its sole is durable and comfortable.

4. Under Armor Boys Pronto Colorblock Quilted Jacket, $46, original price: $85

Amazon

With a name like Under Armour, you know it’s going to be good. This warm puffer jacket is under $50 and a great pre-holiday purchase. We especially like the two-tone red and gray color.

5. Unisex Kid’s UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper, $41, RRP: $80

Amazon

Holy moly, the famous UGG Fluff Yeah slippers are in kids’ version, and we’re obsessed. Choose from any color you think your little one will love and wear all the time. In addition, you will appreciate its wide range of sizes.

Check out the New York Post Shopping section for more content.