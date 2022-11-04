Johnny Depp’s Appearance in Rihanna Riles Fans Fashion Show





Earlier today the internet was taken down following rumors that Johnny Depp would appear in RihannaSavage X fashion show. His participation in the event – a lingerie and loungewear fashion show showcasing the pop star’s latest designs – would mark his first major public appearance since the defamation lawsuit between him and his ex, the actress. Amber Heard. Depp and Heard fought in court for weeks, until a verdict was delivered in June this year, with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor awarded over $10 million in damages after jury finds Heard’s grandstand 2018 on defamatory domestic violence. Heard also received $2 million for his countersuit which was filed after Depp’s attorney called his allegations against the actor a hoax. The two are currently appealing the verdict. But even so, after SCS confirmed the news, fans expressed an even stronger sense of disapproval than they had just hours before. “Not surprised. Society will protect abusers, nothing new unfortunately,” wrote a disappointed fan. “…it can’t happen,” declared another one. Another fan of the singer and designer questioned her antics online, writing“rihanna is doing everything she can to rehabilitate the image of a domestic abuser and rapist, it’s crazy because the hell is johnny depp, a fast rotting corpse, going to do at a LINGERIE SHOW but even beyond that who does she even know her audience?” Someone else also dug into the founder of Fenty Beauty, writing“Rihanna is a billionaire, so this is the first shot. Wait a minute, she’s not performing at the Super Bowl in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick and the next minute she announces that she is and for some reason she invited Johnny Depp to be on her show. Morality where? (scroll to continue reading) “Rihanna is so weird for bringing Johnny Depp on her show. NO ONE was talking about this man until the trial. The ONLY reason he’s relevant is for beating up women. Like where’s his head at, ” joked another one. “Rihanna giving weight to Johnny Depp is actually a really good example of why it means nothing when someone says ‘as a victim of domestic violence, I support JD’. Like sorry you walked through this, but it’s still not OK to support the abusers!!!” exclaimed a disappointed supporter. “Rihanna can’t be serious? With all these handsome, trouble-free men in Hollywood, and Johnny Depp is the one you like the most?” read another disapproving tweet. Others, who were frankly at a loss for words, simply shared memes to deal with the news. “why would rihanna ask johnny depp to feature in her LINGERIE campaign like what does this have to do with this ugly man please be serious,” one Twitter user wrote alongside a gif of Lea Michele tears. Someone else unearthed a photo of Rihanna with a disgraced artist R.Kelly-was sentenced of a series of sex crimes – in response to the few supporters who decided to come forward for Depp online today. Twitter meme anger remained strong all day, keep reading for some more high-profile reactions. No more news:

