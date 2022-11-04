UC Davis students explore the connection between fashion and cultural heritage

Students from diverse backgrounds explain their cultural appreciation and share what their cultural attire means to them

By Umaima Ejaz [email protected]

Everyone has their own fashion style. Some people lean more towards certain trends than others, and some don’t even consider checking out trends in the first place. Either way for any given individual, their clothing choices are a manifestation of who they are and say a lot about how one wants people to perceive them.

Julia Dang, a third-year UC Davis major in English and design majoring in fashion and president of the UC Davis Fashion and Design Society, said she believes fashion is an extension of oneself.

Fashion for me is really an expression, Dang said. A lot of people think it’s a way of expressing themselves. It’s an art form. And I think it can also be a combination of all of that.

Many people’s fashion choices may have been inherited from those who raised them: parents, grandparents, and other adults present in their childhood. Fionna (who asked that her last name be omitted), a sophomore at UC Davis majoring in economics, viticulture and oenology, said her first memory of being in love with fashion was at age eight when she found a pile of Vogue her mother’s magazines study the magazines that are still part of Fionna’s own collection to this day. Fionna said her mother was always her biggest fashion inspiration.

Even though my mom isn’t into fashion and didn’t major in design, she was always really, really great about fashion, Fionna said. She has a very, very good view of how to style people. I can’t do better, but I want to at least be as good as her.

Dang said her cultural heritage defines her fashion in many ways today. People let their cultures express themselves through their fashion choices, and it’s widely recognized as a beautiful thing for people of different backgrounds, beliefs, and cultures to express those differences through their personal appearances. But when people wear clothes from a culture that isn’t their own, it can be disrespectful.

I think there’s a very thin line between cultural appreciation and cultural appropriation, Dang said. If you appreciate its culture, you support it, educate it, and you don’t alter it and change it for yourself. While cultural appropriation really disregards all the traditions and history behind it.

As part of a project for a fashion class, Dang recently designed a garment inspired by o di, a tight-fitting Vietnamese tunic with long slits on both sides, usually worn over long, flowing pants. She said the dress represents culture, modesty and tradition. But just a few years ago, country singer and Grammy winner Kacey Musgraves wore a dress o di without pants, drawing a lot of criticism.

[The clothing] was very sexualized by her, Dang said. However, if a non-Vietnamese person decides to wear it and wears pants as a completely traditional clothing, I think it is a completely cultural appreciation. And it’s appropriate for [certain] occasions.

Taking the time to understand why other people wear the things they wear and why they wear them a certain way can mean the difference between blindly following a trend and expressing your appreciation and respect for a long-standing tradition.

Fionna lovingly recalled a memory from her time in Dubai when she first tried wearing a hijab.

It was beautiful, not just because of how it looked, but also because I knew what it meant to Muslim women, Fionna said. I asked a lot of questions to the translator who was present at the time, and I did some research on my own too because it was about liking it.

Muslim women around the world style their headscarves in different ways, but that’s not the only way religion plays a role in Muslim women’s fashion choices. For Sheamain Khan, a second-year international relations student, Islam still influences her style significantly, even if she doesn’t wear the hijab. Khan mixes her modest style with more typical Western looks, but doesn’t compromise her religious values.

As a Muslim, I’ve always tried to dress modestly, Sheamain said. Whether I follow Western or South Asian trends, I show absolutely nothing of my skin. I have to be modest because of my religious beliefs. Even if I mix styles, I always stay within the limits of my religion.

Saif Khan, a second-year computer science student, is very enthusiastic about street fashion but, like Sheamain, he said his Islamic faith was evident in his clothing choices. His style is influenced by both Pakistani and American culture.

I feel like I’m using Western inspiration, like inspiration, said Saif Khan. But I keep it under the limit, and I don’t break my cultural boundaries or my religious boundaries either. I feel like I mix and match there, and somehow it works. [] For me personally, culture plays a huge role in my passions, so I feel like this is the best collaboration.

Fashion can reflect identity, culture and life experience in a myriad of subtle ways. Students whose styles are influenced by their cultures inspire others to think more consciously about this area of ​​self-expression and to listen to diverse perspectives in order to appreciate, not appropriate, cultural clothing.

