Emily Ratajkowski was ‘ashamed’ after wearing a see-through dress

Emily Ratajkowski is facing regrets after stepping out in a risque dress.

The 31-year-old model, actor, author and podcaster is trying to live her best single life since splitting from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClad. But as a now-single mother trying to embrace her multi-faceted personality, Ratajkowski was ready to meet some naysayers.

In the Last episode from his podcast, High Low with EmRataRatajkowski broached the subject with guest Alex Cooper, sharing that it has long been difficult for her as a model to be taken seriously in other areas.

“Like in the morning you have morning sex and then you read the news and you get upset about something. And then you have a smart talk with your friend and later you put on a slutty dress,” said explained Ratajkowski. “It is, for me, part of my reality.”

Even as she engaged in thought-provoking conversations about politics and feminism, people tried to reinforce her identity as a role model and nothing more. After attending In the magazineIn October, during the 50th birthday party, he was reminded that the spectators did not want to give him the respect he was due.

“I was recently single, I wore this fun little bitch dress. It was actually, I thought it was pretty fancy, it was see-through. My girlfriend works for the brand that had the dress, she l got sent. I put it on, I was like, ‘Can I do this? Can I leave the house like this?’ “, she said, referring to the long-sleeved fishnet dress that showed off her bra and satin underwear. “Then I was like, ‘I feel like myself, this is so much fun.’ You know, I’m 31, I had a baby 16 months ago, or god, no, god, it’s even been a year and a half now, he’s getting so old. And it was really good.”

Before making the decision to wear the dress, she remembers texting her friend a photo. “‘Am I wearing this?'” she wrote. “‘Do I have the right?’ Which was a joke, but it wasn’t a joke either.”

In the end, she made an appearance in the dress for about an hour, feeling proud of her body and ready to show it off.

“I had so much fun. I was with all my girlfriends turning me on, taking videos, like, ‘Do you want me to post this?!'” she said. “I’m single, it’s fun and it feels good to have your friends like, ‘Yeah, bitch.’ You know what I mean? I felt really good, but I knew what was coming.

The model posted a series of photos to her Instagram showing off her look before receiving an influx of hate, including comments that read, “Dressing like this is just asking” and “So you have to go. almost naked to be noticed. Sad. situation.”

“All of a sudden there was this real response of, ‘How can she expect us to take her seriously when she’s also showing off her body like that?’ And that’s something I’ve heard forever and just been accused of having extreme internalized misogyny and playing with the male gaze,” she said. “It’s something I think about all the time.”

It even impacted how she felt about the look herself.

“If I’m being totally honest, I’m ashamed,” she continued. “I feel bad about myself, I feel like I shouldn’t have worn that dress like it was a mistake and I’m ashamed.”

Fortunately, Ratajkowski received support from many others who said she looked “goddess” in the dress and wore it well.

“You really know how to dress for a party,” one person commented. Another wrote: “The season of revenge”.

