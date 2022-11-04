You want to channel the energy of Lenny Kravitz’s big scarf





I make it my mission every winter to channel Lenny Kravitz and his relatively large scarf whenever I get the chance. Besides being the go-to accessory for rock stars, it’s also a winter necessity and, according to our parents, the one thing that keeps us from catching a cold. Earlier this year, walking around Soho on a chilly day, I realized my neck was completely exposed even with my down jacket on. Thinking that would be an easy fix, I stopped at a few stores to pick up a new scarf, but my request was met with a shrug. We only have this one, a clerk was saying, handing me the only scarf they had in the store, either out of my budget or in a weird color. I wasn’t particularly picky, but it proved harder than ever to find a scarf that met my criteria. Finally, I gave in. I bought a scarf online, and when it arrived it was so unbearably fluffy that I couldn’t use it, one of the risks you run when buying knitwear online. The scarf sat unused while I zipped up my jacket completely and invested in some turtlenecks, then the weather warmed up and I didn’t think about the scarves at all. That’s until fashion editor Emilia Petrarca pointed out the very real problem with buying scarves online. Some things are predictable: sneakers or jeans from the brands we’ve always bought tend to arrive as expected, and maybe on rare occasions they just won’t fit. But scarves can be too rough or too fluffy or just plain disappointing. With the cold coming, I hope not to make the same mistakes again. Were (mostly) skipping acrylics and going straight to wool and cashmere blends. If you’re also hoping for no lint on your all-black outfits, this is where I’m looking. Venture into the menswear section to find this knit set. It’s a wool-cashmere blend, so it’s worth spending a little extra for that softness. Trust us. Buying editor Bianca Nievess, to find good quality scarves, is to look for 100% wool on sites like ASOS. It’s a bit more expensive but it’s 100% wool.

Banana Republic is another store where you probably own at least a few pairs of dress pants or blazers. It’s a bit more expensive, but it’s cashmere and currently on sale.

Uniqlo rarely disappoints and the Heattech has saved me many cold days in New York. Avoiding knitwear altogether, I had my eye on this quilted scarf from Kanuk. It's a bit unconventional but still cool. Everlane is another brand that I feel like I can just grab something without much research and trust the quality. It's a blend of recycled wool and cashmere, and I love the vibrant shades. Another yarn blend that's just super fun and a little oversized. Fully worth the hype and craze, these mohair scarves are soft and come in a variety of colors to match any coat you pick up this winter.

