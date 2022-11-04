Connect with us

Delco Southeast School Board rescinds hoodie ban after dress code protest leads to arrests

A Delaware County school board has rescinded a policy banning hats and hoodies after a protest against the new rule escalated into a fight prompting a countywide police response and the arrest of several students .

At a packed four-hour emergency meeting Wednesday night at Academy Park Secondary School in Sharon Hill, parents and students spoke out against the dress code mandate, which was voted on by the board, 8-1 last week and went into effect Monday.

Some parents said their students needed to wear sweatshirts to keep warm, while others said they couldn’t afford to buy their children new clothes to replace their hoodies. . Other speakers criticized what they called the Delco Southeast School Board’s hasty decision last week to ban clothing.

On Tuesday morning, students at Academy Park High School walked out of class, gathering in the auditorium to protest the new restriction. But after the action, according to police, several fights broke out, involving hundreds of students inside and outside the school. The school was closed, state and county law enforcement responded to the scuffle, and scores of students were arrested, Sharon Hills Police Chief Richard Herron said in a statement. .

The school board eventually backtracked on the policy, asking students to keep their balaclavas on during lessons, but condemned the ensuing chaos.

Having all the riots and everything, where the police had to be called and not everything was needed, school board president Theresa Harris-Johnson said Wednesday night. You could have asked to meet with the administrators.

By doing what you did yesterday, you haven’t solved anything, she said.

The district-wide motion to immediately ban hats and hoodies was proposed at a meeting the previous week by Sheree Monroe Whitsett, Board Member.

Initially, Whitsetts’ proposal also called for students to be immediately asked to lock their cell phones during the school day, but some other council members, as well as the principal of Academy Parks, expressed concerns about security personnel, predicting that mass chaos would follow a district-wide cellphone restriction.

READ MORE: About to spend $5 million to lock down student cellphones, Philadelphia schools halt purchase

During the meetingWhitsett said the proposal was in response to teachers repeatedly asking students to remove balaclavas from their heads, headphones from their ears and put away phones while in class.

At some point, we have to bring this learning environment together. We have to regain control, she said. And the best way to do that is to eliminate the things they want to do, which is no cell phones and no hoodies on their heads. If you are cold, wear a sweater.

Plus, she said, if students did something sneaky and picked bad choices instead of being academics, they couldn’t hide their faces from security cameras with balaclavas.

Whitsett and other school board members did not return an email seeking additional comment Thursday.

At the Oct. 27 meeting, Academy Park principal William Vogt told the board that current school protocol directs teachers to write off students for insubordination if they don’t put their hoods down after having been questioned. Vogt also said students were told back to school than a ban on hoodies was possible if they didn’t see more compliance with the removal of the hoods.

In a statement, Herron said the melee at Academy Park, which has about 1,200 students, occurred after school officials tried to have a peaceful conversation with students about recent school changes. clothing policy. School officials and officers were attacked, he said, and parts of the high school hall were damaged.

Some videos posted to social media show police handcuffing and restraining students, which some parents at Wednesday night’s meeting feared might have been done with excessive force, NBC10 reported.

On Thursday, the number of students arrested and charges laid was unclear, and Herron did not return a call seeking comment.

The investigation is active, according to Herrons’ statement, and is being conducted by Sharon Hills detectives.

In a statement, the district said school officials are working with local authorities to identify the parties involved and that appropriate consequences will be issued in accordance with our district’s student code of conduct.

