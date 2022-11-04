Adidas x Balenciaga 2022: Here’s what you should buy





It’s safe to say that in 2022, we haven’t been deprived of high fashion collaborations. Whether it’s the Gucci/Balenciaga Hacker project, the yellow gold-loving logomaniac Fendace (no comment), or even Gucci x Adidas just a season ago, the sartorial landscape has been positively awash with luxury partnerships, we keeping extremely well-nourished. That said, if the 2022 collaborations so far have been a decadent tasting menu, Balenciaga x Adidas is the sharp, incredibly boozy digestive, seeing us in a taxi in a hazy, albeit euphoric, buzz. Going through luxury partnerships faster than some change their sheets at first Prada, then Gucci and Wales Bonner, now Balenciaga, it would seem that Adidas has become something of a mouthpiece for the high street masses, a kind cultural ambassador for luxury brands. In fact, it begs the question, is there a designer idiosyncrasy that can’t be enhanced with a trefoil or a triple stripe? Oversized Double Logo T-Shirt Double Logo Wide Leg Joggers A fashion-loving child like we’ve never seen, the Adidas x Balenciaga collection itself is full of lowercase logos and three-stripes as you might expect, but the typical Balenciaga offering, this it’s not the case. Here, the Hispanic megabrand’s infatuation with all things futuristic mingles with the effervescent nostalgic spirit of its partner. The result? Bulky silhouettes with a dark and illustrious color palette. Despite the bulbous cuts, however, this collection is not without a characteristic Balenciaga touch of eroticism. First spotted on the runway for the brand’s 2023 resort on the New York Stock Exchange (because what is Balenciaga if not the home of the fintech bros), the Adidas xBalenciaga collection paraded down the catwalk with an unexpected twist. Layered over hyper-fetishized and kinky latex masks and gloves, the contrast of the two brought anonymity and seduction to otherwise sporty ensembles lest we all believe Balenciaga has strayed into predictability. God forgives. Oversized Double Logo T-Shirt Quilted bathrobe coat The collection itself is a 33-piece capsule featuring mock football shirts, tracksuits loaded with three stripes, collaborative iterations of the infamous Balenciaga Franken sneakers (namely the Triple S and Speed ​​models) and as many logos as the world. ‘we can imagine. Plus, Adidas x Balenciaga has supposedly been on the cards since creative director Demna was a boy. He says of the collaboration, I always wanted to use three stripes and the logo, to be very honest with you. When I was seven, I had an Adidas tracksuit, and that was my biggest fashion moment as a kid. Even though it’s been a long time, we’re still grateful that Adidas x Balenciaga has finally landed since hitting the runway in May. Now available for purchase on both partners’ sites, our message is simple: run, don’t walk. Pro tip: This time, it might be worth leaving the gimp mask at home. Double Logo Leather Backpack Imitation football shirt NOW READ To buy! To buy! To buy! In New York, Balenciagas shares rise even higher Adidas x Gucci is a mash-up for the ages, here are the 14 pieces you should buy The World’s Best Men’s Sneakers This Week The best men’s loungewear brands to help you live your most comfortable life

