On Friday, Cornellians interested in fashion and design will congregate in Milstein Hall for a sold-out fashion gala, featuring an interactive sensory exhibit, fashion show and networking event.

Cornell Fashion Collective and Cornell Fashion Industry Network have partnered to organize the event, forming a synergy to provide both industry networking opportunities and immersive creative experiences for guests.

CFC emphasizes the creative process and the runway experience, while CFIN is more about industry professionals and networking, said CFC President Devin Schneider 23. We thought that it would be really beneficial to organize an event for our two organizations.

Entitled sensate, the event is thematic around different meanings. The distinct architecture of Milstein Halls sparked the inspiration behind the theme according to Anna Paaske, Creative Director at CFC.

When we first thought of the theme, we thought of the place itself. Milstein can feel like an isolation room at times, Paaske said. So at first we were going to talk about sensory deprivation or sensory isolation as a theme, but we thought that was a little too scary, almost. We wanted to find a way to integrate the feeling of the senses into the theme, so that’s how we arrived at the theme of the senses.

According to Sarah Kim, vice president of finance and operations at SWC, UC tonightthe university’s student-run fundraising committee sponsors the event, allowing it to be free to all attendees.

Nine designers, made up of upper-class men, were selected to showcase their work at the Beckett Fine 24 show is one of them.

It’s always an amazing feeling to showcase your work and see it, Fine said. I think it’s a really interesting theme.

Fine shared her passion for fabrics, emphasizing the sense of touch and designing intentional pieces with sustainability in mind. With her collection for this show, Fine went down a vintage route, recycling vintage Cornell gear; he used a 1965 Cornell wool varsity jacket to create pants and reworked vintage Cornell sports jerseys to make a dress.

I’m really sensitive [to] to touch. Some fabrics look awful to me and I can’t use them at all. And others I use more often just because [of] the way they feel in my hands,” Fine said. I am passionate about sustainability and I rework these fabrics. Let’s hope this passes.

According to Schneider, the primary goal of CFC is to host an all-student-run fashion show that welcomes any Cornellian interested in fashion and design to be part of the wider fashion world and express their creativity.

There are a lot of organizations at Cornell that have high barriers to entry, and I didn’t want that, Schneider said. This year, I was adamant that anyone who wanted to join could join. Designers don’t have to be fashion experts to design and, in fact, many of them aren’t. [fashion majors].

CFIN serves a slightly different purpose. The organization is focused on fostering professional relationships and growth in the fashion industry, according to CFIN President Presley Church.

[CFIN] serves as Cornell’s link between students and fashion industry alumni, Church wrote in an email to The Sun. We host professional development workshops and mentorship programs to facilitate meaningful connections within our network.

The Milstein event also serves as a teaser for the upcoming main shows, which each organization is hosting individually.

We are using this event as a trial run for our two larger events, Schneider said. CFIN has its gala on November 19, and then we have our main show, which will be on March 11.

Church urged all attendees to come to the event on Friday with a mindset conducive to engagement and immersion.

Audiences should come to this sold-out event ready to engage, Church wrote. We encourage them to ask questions about the creative process, participate in interactive elements and immerse themselves in the sights, sounds, smells, sensations and tastes of sensate.