I’m being sent home for ‘revealing’ outfits: OnlyFans model Marie Dee

An influencer with a side hustle as an OnlyFans model claims in a new video that she was fired from her day job because her clothes were ‘distracting’.

The woman, who poses as Marie Dee on various social media platforms, explains the alleged failure of the human resources fad in a video posted on TikTok Last week.

Dee shows off her long black dress, which although fitted, is loose around her thighs and hides her entire torso.

But the outfit is apparently not modest enough for her HR department.

“I’m sorry, you still can’t wear that.” It’s way too revealing and distracting,” says a human resources rep who appears off-camera.

“Is it entertaining?” asks Dee.

“Very,” replies the other woman.

In a follow-up video Monday, Dee posted a TikTok of herself meeting the rep after her clips of their interactions went viral.

“I just came out of a meeting with the CEO and he wanted me to apologize to you because what you were wearing after the second exam was appropriate,” the HR rep said.

“However, now that we’re here, can we please discuss what you’re wearing today… It’s pushing it, really pushing it.”

Influencer Marie Dee claims that her workplace HR representative repeatedly sends her home for inappropriate outfits. not married/TikTok

“Like specifically?” asks Dee, who had donned a green dress similar in shape to the black dress, though it had longer sleeves and a revealing zipped collar.

“There are a lot of boobs,” the rep replies.

The incident would be the second time Dee has been sent home over her attire, she claims.

In August, Dee posted a video of her wearing black pants and a low-cut, long-sleeved purple shirt with the caption “Should I quit?”

The series caused a media sensation for the influencer, who has 150,000 followers on the platform, although commentators took polarizing stances on the videos.

“You are amazing, sounds like jealousy,” wrote one commenter

“She’s the weirdest HR person ever. She’s literally harassing you. And she’s the HR person so I don’t even know where you can go. Lawyer I guess,” wrote another.

Many followers accused the influencer of making up the scenarios.

“I love that the boss is obviously reading from a script. It’s so cute,” one commenter said.

“People are so gullible…” wrote another.

Dee, who once told her followers that she works “for his family’s business” and runs an NSFW OnlyFans page, also has an ongoing series in which she posts videos bragging about having sex with employees she hired.

In a video, she claims the company forced her to release a personal statement stating that “it’s not entirely true” that she slept with its employees.

“We didn’t just sleep together, we also had sex,” she says.

Followers have pointed out that the man whose videos she is posting is her husband.