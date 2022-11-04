Fashion is back: the craziest fashion month





Fashion shows have finally returned to glamor and innovation. For years, high fashion fans have seen the same three things: neutrals, monotonous model shows and predictable trend cycles. This month exceeded all expectations, a show for those who remember what the 90s and early 2000s brought: creativity. Starting with the most famous fashion show of this season. A combination of designer brand Coperni and model Bella Hadid, the closing garment was created right in front of the audience with only a specialist spray. According CNNHadid walked the runway in nude underwear before fabric spray creator Manel Torres and his team sprayed the model to create a wearable dress. This technology is called Fabrican, a cobweb-like spray that combines fibers and molds clothing to the wearer. The Manufacturer’s official website reports, vaporized fabrics free product and apparel designers from the constraints imposed by the need to cut to size, sew and fit traditional materials. Dating back to the early 2000s, this popularity of sprays accelerated during this show, which now paves the way for more technological innovation in the field of fashion. After just 10 minutes, Hadid walked the runway in the spray-on dress and closed out the most talked about fashion show. This moment will surely go down in fashion history. Alongside Coperni, many other shows have shown extravagance and creativity in other ways. During the Gucci show, the brand chose pairs of identical twins to wear matching clothes on the catwalk. Walking side by side, 68 pairs of twins were spotted by the brand on Twins Day, a convention in Twinsburg, Ohio. The entire show was split into two parts, with both sides of the room thinking there was only one model walking down the catwalk. Each opposite side of the audience did not see that there was another person walking side by side, as a sign separated the corresponding pairs. During the final moments of the show, the panel was raised so the audience could see the truth behind the illusion. Another shocking track was the staging of the Balenciagas track. The brand, known for its outrageous and outrageous styles, paraded the models down a mud runway. Denma Gvasalia, the designer behind this showcase, said the runway is a metaphor for digging for the truth and being down to earth. Among the visions of the creators, there were also muses who paraded on the runway. From 90s model Linda Evangelista closing Fendi to Paris Hilton closing the Versace show in a pink diamond dress and matching hot pink veil, the catwalks were filled with celebrities showing off their favorite designer pieces. And finally, it was chaos. Both organized and disorganized, the models usually have a few stumbles here and there. But this season, the fashion brand AVAVAV drops each of their models on the track. Every fall has been captured halfway by photographers, as one of the most eye-catching pieces gigantic fur boots were on show. Fashion month may be over, but each brand’s creative energies have made the experience for front-row viewers and home fans an interesting one this year. As new expectations set, will there be more innovative takes or will it disappoint? Only time will tell. [email protected] Enjoy what you read?

