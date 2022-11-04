Fashion
The Apprentice: ‘Trump In A Dress’ Kari Lake Sticks To The Negotiator’s Playbook
She talks endlessly about a stolen election, lashes out at “fake news” media at every opportunity, and has turned her TV fame into a political career: Kari Lake is thrilled to be called “Donald Trump in a dress.”
The Republican gubernatorial candidate for Arizona is staging the same fervor-filled rallies, reveling in the same bare-knuckle opponents and delivering the same crowd-pleasing lines that propelled her idol into the White House.
And, some say, it could very well take him to Washington someday too.
“We gather here in this beautiful hall to make sure we can take back our country,” she told a packed evangelical church in Scottsdale last week.
The content of his interviews and speeches is basically red meat: the Covid-19 vaccine is “an vaccine” and Joe Biden is an “illegitimate fool”.
Had she been governor at the time of the 2020 election, she says she would not have certified the result in Arizona, and says “election security” will be a top priority if she wins.
Immigration, crime and an establishment that cannot be trusted are all mainstays of his grievance-filled speeches – as are the taunts of reporters.
“I don’t take my marching orders from fake news,” she says, to the mockery of her adoring crowd, who are holding signs saying “Arizona First.”
It doesn’t matter that until a few years ago she made her living among these reporters, as a trusted presenter of local TV news.
Or that she gave money to the campaigns of Barack Obama and John Kerry.
For the dark red Republican audience, she’s the real deal.
“She left a 30-year career to be able to serve the people of Arizona,” said John Mendibles, executive director of a local veterans league. “It means something.”
“She’s real,” confirms Barbara Jo Glabman, 66, a retired radio journalist.
“I believe in whatever she wants…She’s against schools that teach awakening. She wants a wall to be built.”
Lake was the youngest of nine children, raised in rural Iowa by her teacher father and nursing mother.
With her well-groomed hair, neatly cut clothes and a prominent Christian cross visible around her neck, the 53-year-old married mother of two is a more polished version of her mentor, analysts say the evolution of Trump’s Make America Great movement again.
“I would call Kari Lake the new face of MAGA republicanism,” says Gina Woodall, who teaches political science at Arizona State University.
“She absolutely makes Trumpism mainstream.
“She makes it sound like it’s not that extreme because of the way she says it.”
But not everyone buys it.
“This transformation of hers is political theater,” says Richard Stevens, a drag queen from Phoenix who performs as Barbra Seville.
“It’s a makeover. She’s now Kari Lake, Christian warrior.”
Stevens publicly tangled with Lake after he tweeted, “They kicked God out of the schools and took in the Drag Queens.”
He posted photos of Lake posing with another drag queen and said the former TV presenter had attended many drag shows over decades of friendship.
“She’s a hypocrite. And she’s a dangerous hypocrite,” Stevens told AFP.
Others who knew the contestant in her previous incarnation also find the transformation hard to swallow.
“I don’t know if she really, really believes that Trump won the election,” says Steve Krafft, who worked alongside Lake at Fox 10.
“Or if it’s just an avenue to becoming governor. It’s a mystery to me.”
Krafft left the channel in 2019, but remembers Lake as an Obama fan.
“She didn’t strike me as a super-left person, but definitely as a center-left person,” he told AFP.
Lake, for one, doesn’t seem too concerned about introspecting this apparent shift in perspective — at least not in public.
“A lot of people have changed their minds,” she told AFP when asked about her change in opinion.
Almost as if by reflex, she turned directly to Trump.
“Ten million Obama voters voted for President Trump,” she added.
It’s this bliss for the chief denier that makes her such an obvious choice for his vice president should he run again in 2024, according to media commentators.
Politico, The New York Times and The Atlantic magazine all note the momentum she has for a spot on the ticket, a sentiment they report is shared by Republican agents in Arizona.
Lake has a growing advantage over Democratic opponent Katie Hobbs, according to fivethirtyeight’s weighted poll.
But even if she doesn’t win, the general consensus is that, like her idol, she’s not going anywhere.
“You can call me Trump in a dress any day,” she told her followers.
|
