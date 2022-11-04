Johnny Depp Confirmed for Runway Cameo in Rihannas Savage X Fenty Fashion Show





Rihanna request Johnny Depp to salute his upcoming Savage X Fenty show. TMZ first reported that Depp would be a surprise guest star in the Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 fashion show, airing on Prime Video on November 9. IndieWire has confirmed that Depp will be featured in the show’s featured moments, similar to Cindy Crawfords’ appearance in the 2021 showcase, via representatives for Depps. More from IndieWire A source told TMZ that Depp has already filmed his cool and chic cameo and will mark the first man in Savage X Fenty history to star in the brand’s menswear collection. Other stars expected to appear in the fashion show are models Cara Delevingne and Irina Shayk, as well as Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Winston Duke, Abbott Elementary Emmy winner Sheryl Lee Ralph, Marsai Martin, Taraji P. Henson, and more. The Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 show will feature musical performances by Anitta and Burna Boy. Depp previously made his return to television by appearing virtually as the MTV Moon Person at the 2022 VMAs. The Pirates of the Caribbean stars’ comeback after Amber Heard’s libel lawsuit continued with him cast as King Louis XV in the next film by French director Maiwenn Jeanne du Barry. Depp is also returning to direct with artist Modigliani’s biopic based on a play by Dennis McIntyre and adapted for the screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski (The Pledge). Al Pacino is co-producing with Depp. Modigliani draws inspiration from the life of painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani and reimagines two days in Paris that marked a turning point in Modigliani’s career in 1916. Production will begin in Europe in spring 2023, with casting yet to be announced. The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I am incredibly honored and truly humbled to bring to the screen, Depp said in a press release at the time. It was a life of great hardship, but the eventual triumph of a universally human story that all viewers can relate to. The story continues Rihanna also marks a turning point in her career, with contributions from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, including the ballad lift me up in tribute to the late actor Chadwick Boseman. Rihanna is scheduled to perform at the 2023 Super Bowl halftime show on February 12. Best of IndieWire Register for Indiewire Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitterand instagram. Click here to read the full article.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/entertainment/johnny-depp-confirmed-runway-cameo-152725862.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

