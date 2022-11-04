Fashion
Kim Kardashian shares insight into her extreme weight-loss mission for the Marilyn Monroe dress
Months after her controversial choice to wear Marilyn Monroe’s iconic ‘Happy Birthday Mr. President’ dress to the Met Gala, Kim Kardashian offers insight into how she lost 16 pounds to fit into the episode dress of this week from The Kardashians.
The 41-year-old reality star opened up about her plans to wear the dress Monroe wore during her iconic 1962 serenade of President John F. Kennedy at the Met Gala in the new episode, titled What’s More American Than Marilyn Monroe ?
While her journey to get into the dress seemed to be going well, she ran into a metaphorical glitch when she couldn’t fit into the original…which led to her trying to lose 16 pounds in just three weeks including a strict diet, costume sauna and more.
Kim is seen walking on a treadmill, determined to lose the weight needed to wear the Marilyn Monroe dress.
I have about three weeks to fit into this dress. I’m going to do everything I can to try to make that happen, Kim says in confession.
She’s seen training with a trainer, adding in confession that she’ll have to eat so clean and also cut out sugar which is so hard on her.
Please let me try again. I’m not going to take no for an answer, Kim adds in confession as they show her training continuously.
One of the snaps appeared to show Kim changing into a sauna suit, which some health proponents say increases the effectiveness of workouts, with the extra sweat supposedly having the same benefits as sitting down in a sauna.
The preview for next week’s eighth episode of The Kardashians reveals that Kim flew to Florida to try on the Marilyn dress at Ripleys and even that was convincing.
They weren’t even going to let me try it, until Kris Jenner called, Kim adds in confession, as she saw her workouts continue with four days until the Met Gala.
Honestly, I worked my a** off. I’ll be crushed if it doesn’t pay off, Kim says in confession, while Khloe reveals she was invited to the Met Gala.
While she only briefly wore the original dress on the red carpet, turning into a replica for the rest of the evening, although this sparked controversy when it was revealed that the original dress was slightly damaged.
Ripley lent Kim the dress for the Met Gala, Kim reportedly lost over 16 pounds to fit in the dress for the party.
The event became controversial a month after the Met, when before and after photos revealed some of the encrusted crystals were now missing and there was also allegedly damage to one of the dress’s zippers.
Despite the photos, Ripley’s released a statement saying “she did not damage the garment in any way during the short time it was worn at the Met Gala.”
Ripleys Vice President of Publishing and Licensing, Amanda Joiner, added: “From the bottom of the Met steps, where Kim entered the dress, to the top where she was returned, the dress was in the same state that it had begun.”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
