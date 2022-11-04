21 fashion choices up to 60% off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships, so we may receive compensation for certain links to products and services.

It looks like Black Friday prices are dropping early this year! Nordstrom Vacation Deals are here, meaning you can get up to 60% off top categories for a limited time. Our first stop? Fashion!

Buying early for the holidays is always a good idea if you don’t want to deal with sizes selling out and potentially delayed shipping. Even if you’re not buying a gift for someone else, no one likes waiting for packages for themselves either! So let’s do this: check out our top picks from the fashion categories on sale below, starting with our favorite Nordstrom holiday deal, period!

Our absolute favourite:Cozy babes, get up! You know, every time there’s a sale on Barefoot Dreams, we have to do serious shopping. We can’t miss this chance to seize theBarefoot Dreams CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan on sale. This sweater has nearly 4,000 reviews and counting!

20 Best Nordstrom Vacation Fashion Deals 2022

1. Up to 60% off joggers and sweatpants

Our absolute favourite:Whether you’re looking to get cozy or take on that elusive early morning jog before work, we highly recommend adding these long-lasting products. Zella Restore Soft Pocket Jogger to your bag!

See more up to 60% off joggers and sweatpants in Nordstrom!

2. Up to 60% off dresses

Our absolute favourite:Once you put thatTopshop Long Sleeve Ribbed Sweater Dressyou won’t want to take it off until spring or maybe even summer!

See more dresses up to 60% off in Nordstrom!

3. Up to 60% off coats

Our absolute favourite:if you’re worried about a cold winter, you’ll definitely want to add thisThe North Face Miss Metro II Parka to your collection. It is insulated with 550 goose down!

See more coats up to 60% off in Nordstrom!

4. Up to 60% off bathrobes

Our absolute favourite:The embossed pattern on thisNordstrom Modern Waffle Robe is perfect for staying comfortable without overheating. It is made of 100% cotton!

See more bathrobes up to 60% off in Nordstrom!

5. Up to 60% off skirts

Our absolute favourite:The flow of a silky slip skirt but with a literally flattering touch this WAYF Inez satin midi skirt is a must buy forWe. On sale in several colors!

See more skirts up to 60% off in Nordstrom!

6. Up to 60% off t-shirts

Our absolute favourite:Swap a normal tee for thisGood American Gathered Side Cotton T-Shirt for a flattering take on a classic garment!

See more T-shirts up to 60% off in Nordstrom!

7. Up To 60% Off Sweatshirts

Our absolute favourite:loved itCaslon star-embellished sweatshirt for one of your holiday outfits this year. Maybe even for the greeting card!

See more sweaters up to 60% off in Nordstrom!

8. Up to 60% off bras

Our absolute favourite:Soft as butter, invisible under clothes, available in many colors what more could you ask for from thisTrue & Co True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette?

See more bras up to 60% off in Nordstrom!

9. Up to 60% off wetsuits

Our absolute favourite:ThisOpen Edit Ribbed Cami Bodysuit is very trendy with its corset-style cutouts and stretchy ribs!

See more up to 60% off bodysuits in Nordstrom!

10. Up to 60% off jumpsuits and rompers

Our absolute favourite: We love how this wispyTopshop Short Sleeve Straight Leg Jumpsuit has a relaxed fit but can still be cinched at the waist with the drawstring!

See more jumpsuits and rompers up to 60% off in Nordstrom!

11. Up to 60% off pants

Our absolute favourite:Comfortable but with a chic silhouette, theseTreasure & Bond Knit Wide Leg Pants are likely to become your favorite pair for indoors and outdoors!

See more pants up to 60% off in Nordstrom!

12. Up to 60% off leggings

Our absolute favourite:What’s better than a pair of durable, high quality leggings on sale? TheseGirlfriend Collective Pocket Cropped Leggings on sale. Yes, that says pocket!

See more up to 60% off leggings in Nordstrom!

13. Up to 60% off sleep sets

Our absolute favourite:These ultra-soft bathing suitsBP. sleepy head pajamas feature an adorable delicate fruit print all over. Really a must for sweet dreams!

See more sleep sets up to 60% off in Nordstrom!

14. Up to 60% off handbags

Our absolute favourite:A true designer beauty! ThisVince Camuto Chlor Leather Shoulder Bag has a braided top handle and a long detachable shoulder strap so you can carry it multiple ways!

See more handbags up to 60% off in Nordstrom!

15. Up to 60% off Sunglasses

Our absolute favourite:You will wear theseCoach 57mm Gradient Cat-Eye Sunglasses all year round, so might as well grab them now while they’re on sale!

See more sunglasses up to 60% off in Nordstrom!

16. Up to 60% off Hats

Our absolute favourite:Get the look of a baseball cap but with the comfort of a warmer style with thisTreasure & Bond Brushed Baseball Capmade of a lovely wool blend!

See more hats up to 60% off in Nordstrom!

17. Up to 60% off belts

Our absolute favourite:Just add thisNordstrom Oversized Buckle Leather Belt to an outfit can greatly enhance your look. Dress it up or down!

See more belts up to 60% off in Nordstrom!

18. Up To 60% Off Boots

Our absolute favourite:These Nordstrom Miller 2 Water Resistant Boots will be very practical during autumn showers, but you will also love to wear them on days without rain!

See more boots up to 60% off in Nordstrom!

19. Up to 60% off sneakers

Our absolute favourite: Say hello to your new everyday shoes! These leathersECCO Street Lite Retro Trainers have an anatomically shaped footbed for comfort and a cool design to enhance your street style!

See more sneakers up to 60% off in Nordstrom!

20. Up to 60% off slippers

Our absolute favourite:How blurry! TheseBP. Fawn faux fur adjustable slippers want to slip your feet into a little corner of paradise!

See more slippers up to 60% off Nordstrom!

Do you want more ? Explore All Nordstrom Vacation Deals here!

Haven’t finished shopping? Check out more of our gift picks below: